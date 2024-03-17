Jay Cutler Reveals How Arnold Schwarzenegger Became His Reason to Pursue Bodybuilding

It’s rare to come across an inspiration as powerful as Arnold Schwarzenegger and build a future on it. But Jay Cutler admits that his turning point at 18 came when he watched his idol on the Terminator 2 poster, wishing for his physique. At the Arnold Classic UK, he talked about his bodybuilding journey in a panel with Ronnie Coleman.

The Arnold Classic UK in Birmingham has attracted thousands of fitness enthusiasts to witness a weekend full of strength athletes flaunting their prowess. At the same time, veterans from the field also hold panel discussions and meet-ups to interact with fans. Cutler and Coleman got a chance to talk about their life, rivalry, and experience in the sport along with their opinions on modern-day bodybuilding.

The duo spoke about who or what prompted them to try out bodybuilding as an activity. For Coleman, it was one of his old friends and the owner of the local MetroFlex Gym, Brian Dobson. However, Cutler’s story was quite different. He found inspiration from Hollywood.

The four-time Mr. Olympia recounted graduating from high school and going to watch Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 at the theatres. Seeing the star’s jacked body on the silver screen ignited a fire in Cutler’s heart. Despite his degree in Criminal Justice, he eventually thought of pursuing bodybuilding as a passion.

“I was inspired by the physique. I said, ‘you know what? I’m going to make this commitment’. I joined the gym a month later on my 18th birthday, and the rest is history.”

Eventually, he began doing well in the sport. Cutler earned his pro card at 23 and faced one of his biggest onstage rivals. Coleman, back then, was the reigning champion of the Mr. Olympia competition. To be able to beat him was a feat in itself.

“It sounds easy but it was a lot of steps to get there. But I always had a passion for it growing up. I admired Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and obviously, Arnold gave us all an inspiration…”

Cutler went on to become one of the most successful bodybuilders in history. At 50, he now enjoys working out as a hobby and often shares insights on various routines on social media. He successfully united young and old generations for a singular purpose – to stay fit and ripped.

Jay Cutler won the Lifetime Achievement Award by Arnold Schwarzenegger

Cutler won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Arnold Classic in Ohio. He recently revived his fitness journey as a challenge to get as ripped as he could by the time he turned 50. His contributions to the bodybuilding community brought him to the pedestal this year.

What made his honor more special was receiving the award from his idol, Schwarzenegger. Calling the star one of the most influential people in an Instagram post, he thanked him for blessing him with the occasion. Yesteryear bodybuilders pooled the comments to congratulate Cutler on his big day, and he was grateful for everyone involved in his journey.