Arnold Schwarzenegger Teams Up With Home Gym Guide for a Four-Piece Affordable Pump at Home

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a major advocate of keeping oneself fit and living a healthy life. The 76-year-old has already set goals with his incredible dedication towards the pump. And now, with the help of his newsletter, he wants to bring about change among his village members.

In his newsletter, ‘Arnold’s Pump Club,’ the star offers a wide variety of workout tips and nutrition advice backed by scientific means. These words of wisdom have since been a tremendous help for many who want to bring a positive change in their lives. With the new year fast approaching, Schwarzenegger even released a daily plan for starting 2024 and wrapping up 2023 strong.

The ‘Finish Strong Challenge‘ consisted of daily workouts dating up to the new year for fitness enthusiasts to stop procrastinating. While these sets of exercises would be accessible with basic equipment, Schwarzenegger and his team decided to call in someone special.

Pump Club asked Cooper Mitchell from ‘Garage Gym Reviews’ to curate some articles based on home gyms. While not everyone has access to a public gym or an expensive membership, one could gather inexpensive equipment to build a cost-effective gym at home. Consequently, Mitchell suggested four cheap and versatile tools that every fitness enthusiast must have for a holistic workout experience.

The first tool he suggests is a gymnastics ring set. These are easy to procure and can work in multiple ways to strengthen arms and the core. The next piece of equipment is a simple jump rope. Regular jumping can lead to insane conditioning, just the kind that boxers would flaunt.

Mitchell also suggested some DIY projects that could function as exercise equipment. The first is a big four-square ball filled with sand. One could customize the weight, and all it takes is an empty ball, sand, and some tire-sealing tools. The fourth piece of equipment is a tire that he modified into a sled.

DIY or store-bought, these equipments are a testimonial to Schwarzenegger’s never-say-never attitude.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wishes for an inclusive workout experience

The Terminator star has always been verbal about his idea that exercising is for all. Championing many events like the Special Olympics and differently-abled candidates in bodybuilding, he once even wished for a gym to be inclusive enough.

That’s where Schwarzenegger’s idea to be inclusive came from. Gyms and workouts shouldn’t be exclusive to only those who can afford industrial equipment. One could do wonders with a simple jump rope. The star himself resorted to activities like running along the beach, cycling, hiking, and more as forms of cardio. He believes that the non-availability of resources shouldn’t be a limitation to fitness.