“The Greatest Rivalry in Bodybuilding History” Jay Culter Re-Shares a Picture of Him and King Ronnie Coleman Taking the Internet by Storm

One of the greatest rivalries of all time in bodybuilding was arguably between 8x Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman and his successor, 4x Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler. The two athletes have come face-to-face multiple times at the arena. While there have been sparks, the two bodybuilders hold massive respect for each other.

This admiration was witnessed when Cutler re-shared a picture by Coleman where both can be seen posing from a previous competition. The two are seen posing the most muscular pose, aka the crab pose. The King captioned the post, “The Greatest Rivalry in Bodybuilding History.”

Upon seeing this, fans couldn’t keep calm and went all gaga over the two, sharing their thoughts in the comments section. However, how did this rivalry begin?

Coleman, also known as “The King,” is one of the two greatest bodybuilders ever to grace the sport. He won the Sandow trophy eight times in a row, from 1998 to 2005. Coleman tied the number of Mr. Olympia titles with another great, Lee Haney. Haney was the most dominant bodybuilder, winning every year from 1984 through 1991. He was Coleman’s idol since the beginning, and the joint record of the two still stands at the top.

Considered the greatest of all time, Coleman was untouchable during his era. Even though he faced many worthy opponents, there was one giant who stood tall among his rivals: Jay Cutler. When Cutler made his Mr. Olympia debut in 1999, Coleman was a seasoned veteran. He won Mr. Olympia titles in 1999 and 2000. Cutler finished only in 14th place in his debut, but the fierce competitor came in second place at the 2000 Mr. Olympia title.

The competition among the two was fierce, and after grabbing eight consecutive wins, the King was finally dethroned by none other than Jay Cutler. In 2006, Cutler conquered his rival and idol to claim the Mr. Olympia throne. Cutler has won the Sandow trophy four times: in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010. After finally achieving victory, Cutler believed that winning the 4 Olympia title was not a huge deal for him. Instead, beating Ronnie Coleman was the biggest achievement of his life.

Though the two had been harsh rivals on the field during competition, the duo shared a bond of mutual respect. And it was not just fans who went into a frenzy upon seeing the post but also famous bodybuilders.

Fans react to Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler’s Instagram post

Anyone who has witnessed the greatest rivalry of all time will know that Ronnie Coleman and Jay Cutler were cutthroat competitors. Now, upon seeing the two together in an Instagram post shared by Ronnie Coleman and collaborating with Jay Cutler, fans and bodybuilders alike could not keep their calm. They poured their thoughts and high regard into the comments section.

7-time Mr. Olympia, Phil Heath, was the first one to comment, and being able to watch the two compete against each other in 2005, he penned, “I’m just glad I was able to watch it live in 2005. People have no clue how crazy it was.” Arnold Sports’ official Instagram handle also commented, “Can’t wait to see the both of you in March!!!.”

However, what was the icing on the cake was when Jay Cutler himself commented on the post with all praise, “When my idol became my rival. The time we had Big Ron. Can’t wait to see you in a few weeks.” One fan commented on the two greats by calling them “MONSTERS.” Another fan, who was in awe of 2000 and 2010’s bodybuilders’ physiques, wrote, “2000s bodybuilding and 2010s powerlifting were a monster of their own. Goats.”

Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman are undoubtedly two of the best the sport has ever witnessed. This picture also goes down as one of the most memorable pictures ever taken on the bodybuilding stage. And the reactions of fellow bodybuilders and fans prove the same.