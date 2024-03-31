“This Day Hurts”: Phil Heath Mourns His Late Father in an Emotional Tribute

Some champions are molded by tragedy, and seven-time Mr. Olympia Phil Heath is a testament to that. If there was one incident that changed the course of his career, it would be his father’s demise. Every achievement and push to win from there on was dedicated to the senior who inspired him throughout his life. Heath recently took to Instagram to dedicate a post to the man who shaped his mindset.

Advertisement

Heath had always credited his father, Donald “Don” Heath, for getting him interested in basketball trading cards, spectating sports, and music. The maestro of soul music, James Brown, had become a bridge between father and son, and Heath would always accompany posts about his father with his songs. His recent post marked a decade since Donald’s demise, and the bodybuilding icon was emotional.

The picture posted was right after Heath won his first Mr. Olympia title in 2011. His father had always shown up to support him, whether he had his birthday dinners or matches to win. Heath also often mentioned how his father would show up in his dreams, which would mean a lot to him.

Advertisement

This year, his father would’ve turned 74. Donald Heath passed away when he was 64, wrecking the bodybuilder’s life. But instead of wallowing in his sadness, he took it upon himself to prove his worth and would spend hours in the gym training.

“I love you and miss you dearly and I cannot lie, this day hurts, however is a reminder of why I push myself so much…because YOU DID untill you(r) last dying breath!!!”

Remembering his stepmother Versia, he wistfully hoped that his father and her were looking over him and would continue to do so. Heath’s vulnerable side has often tugged at his fans’ heartstrings. With one last message to wrap up his tribute, he thanked his father for giving him the competitive spirit and wished him a peaceful rest in the land beyond.

“You were given one month and being the ba***s you are said “that’s what you think” and made yourself available to us for almost an entire year before you left. People wonder why I am so damn competitive, well here it is. My Dad!”

Advertisement

Heath has often been open about his struggles surrounding his father’s demise. However, he always channels his tragic experience into training. Of all his friends and family, coach Hany Rambod was a first-hand witness of Heath working hard for his father.

Phil Heath sweats it out in honor of a promise made

In an old interview with Ed Mylett, Heath once recalled the extremes to which he pushed himself to workout. The onlookers were alarmed, but he had a promise to keep. During his prime, Heath worked with coach Rambod and was working on his legs. Things turned serious when he began performing walking lunges and didn’t stop.

Rambod knew what was up, and, instead of stopping him from overworking, he gave him the space to let his feelings out. Heath continued to train to the point of almost hallucinating. But in the end, it all felt good, and the bodybuilder left with a life lesson to share.