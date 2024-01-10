Mike Mentzer Once Shed Light on Why Only 6 to 10 Reps Are Best in High-Intensity Training

When talking about high-intensity training or heavy-duty workouts, the first bodybuilder that comes to mind is Mike Mentzer. He was known for his bodybuilding mastery and unique techniques. The late icon was known as one of the most fascinating characters to grace the Olympia stage. Mentzer has been a role model to many and has changed workout routines in the past few years.

In a resurfaced video, Mentzer speaks about the high-intensity, low-to-moderate force exercise program. If one wants to gain more muscles, they should not be doing powerlifting but instead focus on high-intensity training. Mentzer named this program the ‘High Intensity High Force Program.’

High-intensity training is a form of strength training that focuses on performing quality weight training repetitions to the point of momentary muscular failure. The training takes into account the number of repetitions, the amount of weight, and the amount of time the muscle is exposed to tension. This helps maximize the amount of muscle fiber in our body.

“I’m not recommending people to do one to three reps maximum. I recommend that they do six to ten reps to failure.”

Anyone who can perform sets with a weight that allows six to ten reps in a reasonably strict fashion is unlikely to hurt themselves. Mentzer advocates for choosing a weight so heavy that you reach absolute failure at six to ten reps and then keep going. Failure wasn’t enough for Mentzer’s heavy-duty system.

Mr. Heavy Duty was never one to back down but believed in training until failure. He advocates that all fitness enthusiasts should train until that last rep. That last, almost impossible rep where you’re bearing your teeth, shaking all over, and needing assistance—that rep is very special; that rep is very different.

Moreover, he suggests that if a bodybuilder is in powerlifting training, he would do a different warm-up program. This program would only have one to three reps. However, that is not the case with someone who is looking to build muscle.

“This is not powerlifting. We’re not looking to demonstrate strength here, we’re looking to build strength and size the different types of training.”

To increase intensity in training, Mentzer also advocated for pre-exhausting a muscle group. You can do this using assisted lifting and holding the weight steady at different points in the lift. The late bodybuilder designed these methods to help future enthusiasts get closer to failure faster while training. In addition, Mentzer, who teaches the philosophy behind heavy training, once revealed the ultimate trick he knew to attain gains faster.

Get gains faster the Mike Mentzer way

Looking up to Mike Mentzer for fitness inspiration will probably never let you down. The trailblazer of high-intensity workouts has authored books and lectures on the technique he stood by.

Mentzer has shared that training should be based on intensities. Each individual’s innate abilities and physical requirements are different. The logic of his philosophy has been to focus on intensity. With a single set of exercises, we can increase muscle growth rapidly. It also means noticeable gains in less time. This fitness mantra still stands the test of time due to its relevancy.

His idea behind the high-intensity training concept was simple. The harder one trains, the more muscle one gains. Mentzer believed in this philosophy and vouched for an increase in training intensity. This would also mean that it would take less time to attain an optimum level of growth. Now, all that was left was to find out how much intensity one needed to put in to reach the peak.

“You can train as hard as possible for 30 minutes, then diminish the intensity, and train for eight hours after that. That’s not going to result in anything except reduced progress.”

The late legend left an extraordinary mark in the bodybuilding field. He introduced his two signature techniques that focused on building muscles with high intensity and in the least amount of time. The bodybuilding industry has been blessed with the teachings of the legendary bodybuilder.