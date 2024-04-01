“We Will Not Encourage…”: Soon-to-Be Bodybuilder Parents Chris Bumstead and Courtney King Make a Surprising Revelation on What They Would Like Baby Bum’s Future Profession to Be

The world awaits Chris Bumstead and Courtney King’s child, while the couple prepares for her arrival. The Classic Physique champion has been over the moon for quite some time and often talks about the joys of getting to be a dad soon. In a recent Q&A-style video, the bodybuilding duo sat down to talk about their thoughts and views on raising their daughter, particularly their honest take on a potential athletic future.

Both Bumstead and King have participated in bodybuilding championships. While he has been dominating the Classic Physique category for five years now, King won the Mr. Olympia Bikini Category in 2016 before taking time away from competing. Naturally, fans have been curious if the couple would encourage their daughter to pursue bodybuilding as a potential career.

Surprisingly, both Bumstead and King weren’t too enthusiastic about the prospect. They clarified that they wouldn’t impose their opinions on their child, and they also wouldn’t necessarily push her into bodybuilding.

“Low key I don’t even want her to do bodybuilding. She can do whatever she wants.”

Bumstead took a while to understand the question and immediately agreed to King’s take. Though they would support their daughter in her endeavors, they wouldn’t force her to pursue bodybuilding, especially at a young age.

“Yeah no, no bodybuilding. Like we will not encourage that in any way.”

King then explained that they would channel their encouragement towards fitness and health. If baby Bumstead picked the same field as her parents, they’d rather she chose a sport like powerlifting over bodybuilding. They wanted their daughter to prioritize strength over physical appearance.

Along similar lines, the Classic Physique icon had already made a list of other potential sports for his daughter to choose from. Some of these included tennis, gymnastics, football, etc. If she did choose bodybuilding as her choice of sport, her parents would be more than happy to guide her through the journey healthily.

Chris Bumstead confessed the struggles of slowing down before becoming a dad

Bumstead has always been transparent about his journey through life and his career. This year, not only is he keeping up with his fifth Mr. Olympia title, but he’s also actively collaborating with other bodybuilders, running a business, traveling the world, preparing for the next season, and waiting to be a dad.

Throughout all these eventful activities, he recently admitted how he was struggling to slow down in an Instagram post. However, he was actively working on it by living life to the fullest during small pockets of peace. So far, he was grateful for his family and fans, and with the onset of a new chapter, he couldn’t be more excited for the future.