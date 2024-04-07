Mike Mentzer Once Came Clean on How One Could Easily ‘Overtrain’

Just like any other fitness enthusiast, trainer, or bodybuilder, former bodybuilding star Mike Mentzer never advocated for overtraining. In a resurfaced video of the late bodybuilder on the Heavy Duty College YouTube channel, the star once discussed how you overtrain unconsciously and revealed how; the ‘Stronger You Get the Easier to Overtrain’

Most people who hit the gym regularly are confused, and whether overtraining is good or bad is still a debate in the world of bodybuilding. Even though Mentzer pioneered the HIT, and asked his followers to push themselves until failure, he never asked them to overtrain, as the two were entirely different.

He unveiled how overtraining leads to multiple health issues and excessive pain in the muscles. Furthermore, Mentzer pointed out that your muscles become larger when you become strong after training. This demands more from your body’s resources and reserves during these intense muscular contractions.

Furthermore, when speaking about strength and intensity, Mike stated that physiologists once discovered that the average individual can increase his strength to maximum and hence his ability to generate intensity by some 300 percent. This leads to you overtraining easily.

However, the difference here is that, when you generate ability by 300 percent or so, Mentzer states that, the ability to recover from intense stress on the other hand only increases by 50 percent. Therefore, when you feel you’re stronger you begin to overtrain unknowingly.

“As we get bigger and stronger, the likelihood of overtraining increases dramatically”.

Mike Mentzer once revealed the best way to get the most out of gym time

Mike Mentzer’s contributions including the famed High Intensity Training techniques have helped many aspirants start their fitness journey. Heavy Duty College posted a video of Mentzer where he opened up about achieving optimal results in the gym.

One of the hacks he talked about was how to get the most out of a workout in the gym. He revealed that instead of focusing on different equipment, focus on physical intensity.

This means that any workout necessitates an amount of force that will work the muscle. His HIT technique works this way, whereby you perform the exercise by exerting force, which cuts down training time.

Therefore, he added that results are always the outcome of the intensity put in. And you achieve more with the energy with which you perform exercise. This technique works well for bodybuilders who want to grow in size and conditioning.