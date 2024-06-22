Arnold Schwarzenegger Exposes the Reality of Protein Powders for Gains

Workout essentials for a gym goer can range from anything across specialized equipment to supplements. Protein powders are considered to be a ‘must-have’ addition for those who want that extra boost to their diets. But Arnold Schwarzenegger recently highlighted an issue that could change one’s protein powder preferences forever.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold highlighted studies that exposed the realities of protein powder composition. Particularly, he wanted to focus on the ones claiming they carry whey protein concentrate since that seemed like a popular choice.

While having whey protein concentrate in one’s protein supplements isn’t inherently bad, the loopholes in the fitness industry allow brands to not disclose the real numbers. This means that despite carrying the title of ‘concentrate’, which indicates a “pure” form, it could contain anywhere from 20 percent to 80 percent protein by weight.

Schwarzenegger argued that the low quality of products against their high-level promises are misleading, and consumers must be warned. Explaining how the whey protein concentrate levels worked, he pointed out that even if it claimed to be 20 grams of it, it only meant 20% of the weight, which is about 4 grams.

“If the product uses WPC20 (whey protein concentrate that’s 20% protein by weight), the absorbable whey protein is just 4 grams — even though the label shows 20 grams.”

Since the loopholes allow these brands to exploit customers, Schwarzenegger insisted that one do a detailed check on the ingredients. A good rule of thumb is to always go for certified products that carry the seal of good quality.

“It’s why we encourage you to look for NSF Certified for Sport or Informed Sport products, as both require label accuracy.”

He asked readers to check out Momentous, highlighting some of his favorite products from the partner brand. Schwarzenegger has always maintained his stance on shady supplements in the market and their iffy ingredient list.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once warned against supplements with banned ingredients

The loopholes in the supplement industry have led to more dangers than one could probably comprehend. Schwarzenegger once talked about how the lack of regulations surrounding ingredients on these products has often allowed brands to include potentially illegal substances.

He highlighted a research article on Accidental Doping through supplements in an older newsletter. It stated that ingredients like anabolic steroids, stimulants, and hormone modulators often made their way into supplements. This situation spelled danger for someone trying to avoid their intake for competitive or general purposes. The only way out was to check for credentials and certifications and go for trusted brands.