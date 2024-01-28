Former Bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up on Meal Timing and How It Can Help Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

Having your meals on time or earlier is a crucial factor for upholding good health and avoiding diseases. The 7-time Olympia champion, Arnold Schwarzenegger, has consistently advocated for staying healthy and fit. Yet again, the former bodybuilder has shared some tips to improve one’s health and well-being.

In his recent newsletter, Arnold discusses how consuming your meals on time can help prevent cardiovascular diseases and lead a healthier life. He says that the number of meals consumed does not matter, but when you eat, that is what impacts your health and, if not done right, leads to unfortunate circumstances.

Arnold cites that, in a recent study conducted, people who consume breakfast before 8 a.m. and dinner before 8 p.m. tend to have lower health risks. However, those who eat these meals after 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. have a higher risk. However, this study did not evaluate cause and effect; hence, other crucial factors are also likely to contribute to this situation.

“People who eat their first and last meals earlier in the day appear to be less likely to get cardiovascular disease.”

More than 100,000 people were analyzed in this study. And this isn’t the first study that suggests better health for people who eat earlier. Data also proves that people who have their meal after 9 a.m. have a 6 percent higher chance of developing cardiovascular disease. And the chances keep increasing by six percent for every additional hour without having your food.

“Eating after 9 pm is associated with a 28% increase in the risk of cerebrovascular disease (such as stroke) compared to eating earlier.”

Therefore, Arnold says it is best to consume your meals earlier, as it helps with better sleep quality, circadian rhythm regularity, and blood pressure, ultimately resulting in good cardiovascular health.

The Austrian Oak also says that, for those who lead a busy life, the best way to start this practice is by having your last meal of the day at least two to three hours before sleep.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals the baffling connection between sleep and longevity

Just as having your meals on time is crucial for your health, another factor is sleep. In another edition of his newsletter, Arnold discussed the quality of sleep and longevity with the help of scientific studies. The question asked multiple times is whether sleep affects health and life expectancy.

The 76-year-old former bodybuilder mentions that what matters most importantly is that our sleep quality should be good. Not everyone would get the desired amount of sleep. But if one can maintain a basic level, it could lead to a healthier life and a longer lifespan.

“Perfection isn’t required; those who could check at least two boxes lived longer, were healthier, and had less disease.”

Therefore, Arnold mentions that getting proper hours of sleep between seven and nine is optimal. However, attaining at least six hours of sleep will do you good in terms of health and longevity.