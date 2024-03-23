‘Forever Iconic’ Jay Cutler Stunned Bodybuilding World With His Signature Pose at the Arnold Classic 2024

Jay Cutler has been a bodybuilding icon for his stint at Mr. Olympia. Winning the title four times and keeping in top shape has only increased his fan following by thousands. Recently, at the Arnold Classic Ohio event, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award and showed off his signature move that the crowd had been begging to see live. The official Instagram account of Arnold Sports posted a capture of the iconic moment.

The Arnold Classic 2024 saw the rise of many champions who marked their place at the top. Hadi Choopan made an epic return by winning the Men’s Open, while Wesley Vissers emerged as a new beast to beat at the Classic Physique. Amidst these battles, Cutler’s honor came as a refreshing development.

The 50-year-old gave an emotional speech, thanking everyone who supported him throughout his journey. His fellow competitors, his family, and Arnold Schwarzenegger congratulated him on the achievement. But the event was incomplete without him striking the pose he has been famous for.

Throughout his bodybuilding career, Cutler’s quads were his USP. He would show them off in his signature pose, the ‘Quad Stomp’. The pose involved placing his foot on an elevation and flexing his thigh muscles to reveal insanely ripped muscles. The series of pictures uploaded by the Arnold Sports team featured glimpses of him doing the quad stomp during his award ceremony.

The caption under the Instagram post read:

“Forever iconic.”

Fans immediately grew nostalgic and in awe of the icon’s pose. One fan affirmed the caption’s sentiments.

“His stomp was something to behold.”

Another commented on Cutler’s happiness reflected in the pictures.

“His expression of happiness warms the hearts of his fans.”

A fan even declared that the quad stomp was the best pose in the sport’s history.

“The greatest pose in bodybuilding history, with the best physique.”

Meanwhile, another fan believed no one could match Cutler’s legacy since he was unique.

“One and only.”

One even made sure to add the occasion to their bucket list.

“Seeing this live someday is an absolute, total bucket list must.”

Others also commented, calling Cutler a legend and a hero, while flooding the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. The bodybuilding icon witnessed many ups and downs throughout his career. But the highlight of it all was receiving the prestigious award from his idol himself.

Jay Cutler opens up about his wave of gratitude for his hero, Arnold Schwarzenegger

For someone who grew up watching the Terminator star and changed courses inspired by him, Cutler had a lot to look up to in Schwarzenegger. He revealed in a panel discussion how he gave bodybuilding a go after watching the star’s jacked physique on the silver screen. And the rest is history.

When he received his Lifetime Achievement Award from Schwarzenegger himself, life came full circle for Cutler. Jay thanked him for constantly inspiring him and called him one of the most influential people online in an Instagram post. He had always been the idol he looked up to, and it seemed like Cutler might be on his way to being just as fit and ripped as the actor when the time struck.