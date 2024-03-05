Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals How Resistance Training Plays a Crucial Role in Reducing the Chances of Getting Alzheimer’s

In the United States, Alzheimer’s disease is surprisingly prevalent. Initially, the illness destroys the sick person’s memories, and later on, critical brain processes. Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed a similar health-related concern in his most recent newsletter. He suggests that resistance training may combat these ailments.

For his loyal newsletter subscribers, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a plethora of discoveries to offer. Based on solid research, the Austrian Oak explained how physical activity of any kind helps tackle these diseases.

Resistance training is emphasized by Schwarzenegger. Because there is always an adrenaline rush to lift weights and show off the workout bump, resistance training is something that fitness fans do regularly or try to skip. On the other hand, the ex-professional bodybuilder claims that resistance training protects against developing neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Both of these disorders are quite complex, and Schwarzenegger knows it. But Arnold, despite their complications, has offered his insights after going through a plethora of research. Multiple studies point to the hippocampus as the target of these illnesses, because of its central role in learning, memory formation, and maintenance. And the solution to staying away from these diseases is resistance training:

“Resistance training appears to protect against — or completely prevent — atrophy in that region, which could help protect against Alzheimer’s.”

Additionally, he brought up the fact that insulin resistance is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Resistance training, however, may help here as well. As all of Schwarzenegger’s recommendations were backed by science, he also had a confrontation with his female followers:

“Research suggests that physical inactivity is a greater risk factor for cognitive disorders in females. One study tracked women for 44 years and discovered that the least active participants were the most likely to develop dementia later in life.”

A piece of basic advice from the Austrian Oak would be to keep up with the resistance training. Also, as Schwarzenegger had already said, being physically inactive makes you an active target for these disorders.

Certainly, a hereditary feature may ensure the perpetuation of a family-run sickness, such as neurodegenerative diseases. Schwarzenegger, however, highlighted the role of lifestyle and environmental variables by presenting facts to back his claims:

“In other words, your genes have a big say, but training, a good diet, and other healthy habits can influence or change your destiny for the better.”

Supplement suggested by Arnold Schwarzenegger to tackle Alzheimer’s

Whenever his fans have needed him, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been there. The 76-year-old proposed a supplement to combat these neurodegenerative disorders based on his extensive knowledge of bodybuilding, which he has maintained throughout his life. Every fitness enthusiast is familiar with creatine; therefore, the supplement was not unusual.

Claiming creatine as an ally in this war, Arnold backed his assertion with thorough research. Although this supplement is primarily thought of as a performance enhancer, it may also help strengthen the brain, which in turn improves learning and memory. Over time, this will contribute to a decrease in the chances of getting affected by these neurodegenerative disorders.