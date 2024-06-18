Amidst Mr. Olympia Preparation, Wesley Vissers Shares a Heartwarming Moment on Father’s Day

The bodybuilding world is currently experiencing an off-season in the months leading up to the Mr. Olympia competition. This is also the period when many professional bodybuilders put their all into preparation. One such personality is Wesley Vissers, who has shown remarkable potential this year and is a fan favourite to win the coveted title.

Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, the Dutch Oak is also a father to his two children, Dexter and Lara, with whom he has shared some wonderful moments on Father’s Day, as shown on his official Instagram profile.

The bodybuilder has always hyped up his audience during the current off-season, as everyone in the fitness industry knows he is seeking to take the Mr. Olympia Classic Physique title from his Canadian rival Chris Bumstead.

However, his life is more than simply bodybuilding; he also enjoys spending time with his two children, as evidenced by prior social media photos.

On Father’s Day, the Dutch Oak uploaded a few images of him and his son and daughter, the first of which shows him tying Dexter’s shirt button. In the following image, while performing the act, he is approached by Lara.

The Instagram post continues to highlight the bodybuilder’s connection with his children, as he enjoys a swinging session with his daughter. Vissers’ caption also includes a touching message on this particular occasion, as he writes:

“Becoming a dad is a joy, but being a dad is the true reward. It’s a gift that keeps giving, bringing happiness every single day. Everything else is just a bonus. Happy Father’s Day.”

The Dutch Oak is grateful for his parenthood and cherishes every moment he spends with his children. His Canadian rival, CBum, like him also welcomed his first child into the world last month, and his unique personality was displayed by his partner on social media recently.

Like Wesley Vissers, Chris Bumstead celebrates Father’s Day in a special way

When the bodybuilding world looks at Wesley Vissers and Chris Bumstead, they envision them pushing their physiques to new heights on stage in pursuit of the coveted Mr. Olympia title. However, these bodybuilders have soft sides when it comes to their families, as Cbum’s partner Courtney King sends out an appreciation video to him on Father’s Day.

The Instagram clip shows several moments that the bodybuilder has shared with his newborn daughter, revealing a completely different side of him. Cbum is seen having a great time with his child on several occasions, and he even does bicep curls while holding the infant in his hands. The rest of the video shows the newborn receiving all the love from her father, who cherishes every time he spends with her.