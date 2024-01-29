“Won’t Get Big Overnight”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Why Strength Training Is Important for Women

Arnold Schwarzenegger has always maintained how fitness was for everyone, regardless of age, gender, etc. This included intense strength training and other forms of workout to stay healthy. However, many enthusiasts grow curious about the type of routine one could adopt, depending on their goals.

In a recent Q&A posted in his newsletter, the former bodybuilder addressed similar concerns from a village member. Someone reached out concerned about their wife not wanting to attempt strength training due to fear of growing too muscular. Since the fitness enthusiast knew the flaw in the thought, he sought help from Schwarzenegger.

The member revealed how their wife practiced various forms of workout such as yoga, barre, cardio, and more. Yet, she refused to work with weights due to the idea that resistance training increased muscle growth. Schwarzenegger had an easy solution to this.

The 76-year-old is popular for keeping his body in shape all these years. Even now, he religiously frequents the Gold’s Gym to get a good pump. Naturally, he knew the benefits of including resistance training in one’s routine. He began by suggesting the fan to give their wife a reality check:

“I think one thing to remind people is that they won’t get big overnight.”

He also suggested having visual inspirations on hand so that the wife would have someone to look up to. In particular, silver screen actresses who lifted heavy could act as a stimulus. This technique would help normalize the thought of weightlifting without associating it with big beefy bodybuilders.

Another foolproof suggestion that the Terminator thought could work was to describe the benefits of strength training. It helped reinforce bone density, which in turn kept the body robust. This benefit was one of the highlights of Schwarzenegger’s body health. He recalled an anecdote from when he underwent heart surgery:

“The doctor who had to cut through my chest for my heart surgery couldn’t stop complaining.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger went under the knife multiple times

Despite being fit for most of his life, the former bodybuilder didn’t go unscathed in terms of health issues. Owing to a congenital heart issue, Schwarzenegger had to undergo three heart surgeries to date. These procedures were for pulmonic and aortic valve replacements.

Despite his weakened state, there was no stopping the star from working out. Even when he was bedridden at the hospital, he would try and walk around till he eventually got cleared by doctors to resume working out. His resilience and passion for fitness get him an army of inspired fans wanting to be like him.