“Life Has Shown Me the Truth”: After a Successful Gym Launch, Chris Bumstead Pens a Heartfelt Note for Fans

Chris Bumstead has outshone himself over the past year with several business and personal ventures that have put him on the public pedestal. What began as his journey through bodybuilding is now his holistic approach toward fitness with the help of his professional endeavors. And to see his fans always supporting him at every step gave him all the encouragement he needed.

In a slew of recent achievements, Bumstead and his brand, Raw Nutrition, recently inaugurated their own gym and organized a grand opening event. They invited several fitness enthusiasts to participate in a panel discussion featuring Bumstead, his coach Hany Rambod, the brand’s founders, etc.

Not only did the seminar end on an energetic and positive note, but many also thanked the organizers for providing them the opportunity to interact with the icon. Bumstead, on the other hand, was incredibly emotional and grateful for the overwhelming support.

For the longest time, Mr. Olympia icon has been transparent about his journey through the fitness industry. His current venture was no different, as he managed to bring up stories and anecdotes that made fans love him more. In a detailed caption, he recounted his experience at the event.

“You attract what you put out into the world.

Life has shown me the truth in this time and time again and this weekend was no exception.”

Opening up to his fans only encouraged them to be vulnerable as well, which impressed Bumstead the most. For him, being able to interact with fellow fitness enthusiasts on a one-on-one basis at the event was the winning feature.

“One of my favorite events for many reasons, but the people involved take the top spot.

I’m so grateful for the awesome community we’ve built around Raw.”

And the people reciprocated his feelings by thanking the Raw Nutrition team for a power-packed session. The gym, now situated in Florida, was welcomed with open arms and huge smiles.

The Bodybuilding World Showered Praise for Chris Bumstead and Team

The post instantly drew several fitness enthusiasts’ love and support for him and the new venture. His partner, Courtney King, was the first to chime in.

“Proud wife…”

Partner brand Megafit Meals was also grateful for the team’s hospitality for them at the event.

“Thank you for hosting such an exceptional event!! Our team had a blast…”

One fan added to Bumstead’s motivational monologue by hinting at how he has been a torchbearer himself.

“Be the change you want to see in the world, awesome bro…”

Another thanked the team for organizing the event and pushing them towards successful fitness goals.

“Thank you so much for having an event like this! It was truly inspiring and confirms I’m doing what I am meant to do!!…”

And lastly, several expressed their pride and joy in the new space.

“It was a pleasure meeting you brother. Congratulations on the opening of your new gym. Proud of you”

As Bumstead continues to cross more milestones and add more feathers to his hat, he now knows that his community will always be by his side. Till then, one can only wait and watch as he paves his path to the Olympia this year.