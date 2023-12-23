“Heart Valves Made Lifting Heavy Impossible”: Arnold Schwarzenegger Comes Clean on Huge Changes in Workout Routine Since Multiple Heart Surgeries

Arnold Schwarzenegger addresses the audience during the finals of the Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition at the Battelle Grand Ballroom in the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Mt Arnold Classic Ac 05

At 76 years old, Arnold Schwarzenegger has proved to the world the wonders of keeping oneself fit. The Terminator star may have incurred multiple injuries over the years, but that doesn’t stop him from hitting the gym regularly to get a good pump. Therefore, when fans mull over his daily routine at an age where one would otherwise have mobility issues, Schwarzenegger was more than happy to speak up.

In his daily newsletter, the star often takes up questions and messages from fans who are curious about his drive. After all, he’s a regular sight to witness at the Gold’s Gym in Venice, sweating it out when he’s not busy jotting down tips for his Pump Club village. One such fan wondered about the intensity of his workouts as a heart surgery survivor.

“I guess my question is should you train like your in your 60s, or try to train like your in your 40s?” [sic]

Schwarzenegger’s philosophy is that training looks different for everyone. For some, a thirty-minute walk could be quite intense, while for others, heavy lifting does the trick. This is the idea he took into consideration while answering the question.

“It depends on your health challenges. My replacement heart valves made lifting heavy impossible…it is really a person to person question.”

But muscle growth at any age requires a good amount of strength and force. So what does Schwarzenegger do to increase the intensity of his workouts to give himself a challenge?

“My method of increasing intensity with my challenges is decreasing rest and increasing reps, so my workout feels like cardio for people who aren’t used to it.”

Throughout his life, Schwarzenegger had to go through a total of three heart surgeries due to a congenital condition. This resulted in pulmonic and aortic valve replacements that the star successfully went through. However, training during this period was tough. And he once revealed in a Q&A session how he struck the balance between recovery and workout.

How did Arnold Schwarzenegger bounce back to being fit after heart surgeries?

The fan quoted how they suffered from a rotator cuff injury and wondered how the Austrian Oak recovered from his surgeries. Given how he was a former bodybuilder and known for his incredible physique, the ‘village member’ asked Schwarzenegger how he struck the balance between physiotherapy, workout, and rest to recover.

To this, Schwarzenegger recounted how particular he was when it came to consistency. Except, he made sure to include his physiotherapy sessions as daily workouts. He gradually increased his intensity, taking care not to injure himself. And soon, he was back on track to shoot a new installation of the ‘Terminator’ series. Schwarzenegger’s zeal to stay fit and healthy inspires many to get on track. That’s why he’s one of the GOATs of the fitness world.