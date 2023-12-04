“Hide Your Weaknesses”: Classic Physique Icon Chris Bumstead Comes Clean on His “Favorite Classic Pose” at Mr. Olympia 2023

September 14, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. – Second place finisher CHRIS BUMSTEAD of Canada poses during judging of the 2018 Classic Physique Olympia at Joe Weider s Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend 2018. Introduced in 2016, Classic Physique competitors are judged on a balance of muscle density, shape and symmetry, ensuring a streamlined, aesthetic physique. Olympia Weekend 2018 – ZUMAce6_ 20180914_zaf_ce6_107 Copyright: xBrianxCahnx

Mr. Olympia 2023 had some of the most iconic moments, one of which was Chris Bumstead winning his fifth consecutive title. The Classic Physique champion has dominated the category owing to his chiseled physique, which has set the bar high for bodybuilders across the globe. But behind every Mr. Olympia titleholder lies an iconic pose that goes down in the history of the sport. And Bumstead seems to have his favorite picked out.

In his recent social media post, the bodybuilding icon revealed how the Classic Physique category allowed athletes to show off their favorite pose. The intention is to enable athletes to showcase their strengths to their full potential. Bumstead echoed those thoughts:

“(It) gives you the opportunity to get a little creative, show off your strong points and hide your weaknesses.”

Despite his multiple titles, Bumstead admitted that arms were one of his weaker points throughout his bodybuilding training. However, he found a pose suited to his needs that seemed to make his arms look larger. Explaining his pose further, he wrote:

“I was super proud of this shot this year, especially since no one called my arms skinny this year.”

The shot depicted the 6’1 icon showing off his biceps on one arm and the delts and triceps on the other. Not only did the pose flaunt his excellent conditioning, but it also made his arms appear larger, to the extent that fans even began questioning the criticism in the first place.

Bumstead’s win every year has been a welcome decision. However, this year witnessed a surge of fans feeling split about the title holder. While the 5-time Classic Physique champion basked in the glory, rival Ramon Dino saw many Brazilian fans demanding redemption.

Chris Bumstead vs. Ramon Dino: A battle of aesthetics

So far, Brazilian bodybuilder Ramon Dino is the only one to have come close to Bumstead’s impeccable conditioning. Having won the Arnold Classic 2023 title for Classic Physique, Ramon Rocha Queiroz became a hot topic among the masses.

After his appearance on the Olympia stage this year, many placed their bets on a potential new Classic Physique champ. While Bumstead’s win was not opposed, many felt that Dino was a deserving candidate this year. And while people look forward to the upcoming Arnold Classic 2024, both bodybuilders will certainly raise the standards to new heights.