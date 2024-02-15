Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ripped Son, Joseph Baena, Stuns Everyone With His Jaw-Dropping Physique

Arnold Schwarzenegger had the blueprint for an aesthetic physique that inspired many bodybuilders and fitness freaks. And now, his son, Joseph Baena, is following in his footsteps. The young star not only boasts a terrific body but also multiple successful ventures, just like his father.

The 26-year-old has been posting gym content for a while. As one often finds him flexing, posing, and working out, Baena has made everyone swoon over his well-defined body. His recent Instagram post was no different.

Baena put together a bunch of clips of him posing and showing off his gains at the gym. The lights seemed to hit the perfect spot that accentuated all the chiseled parts of his physique. As he smiled at his progress with pride, he admitted:

“Everything hits different with the right lighting.”

A mirror and good lighting are often a bodybuilder’s greatest friends. Therefore, Baena used it to its full potential. As is the usual case with his gym content, many compared him to his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Your father should have had 10 more of you…”

Others complimented his physique, calling it a class apart.

“Lighting or no lighting. It’s the best natural Aesthetic classic body.” “Healthy looking body building…I hope the trend continues.” “Action movie physique right here.” “They hit even better with no lighting Joe lol!”

Joe Baena’s workout video with friends once reminded everyone of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Recently, Baena filmed a parody video in his gym, along with his friends, that proved to be entertaining for fans. The video was filmed to look like a teaser for a TV show. Each posed for the camera, showing off their gains as their names appeared on the screen. Upon seeing this, fans went berserk over the brilliant editing and the jacked men.

As he showed off his physique, many were reminded of Schwarzenegger’s prime. The young Austrian had a lot going on for him back then, with numerous titles and achievements. With his son now following in his footsteps, everyone points out their shared resemblance almost every time.