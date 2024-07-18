Arnold Schwarzenegger Unveils the Truth Behind Fiber Content of Blended Fruits

Fiber is one of the essential elements in our diet, present in fruits, vegetables, and several other consumables, necessary for our digestive processes to work smoothly. While fruits are a great source of them, there have been debates about whether or not they should be blended into smoothies. Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about this subject in detail recently, in his newsletter.

The idea propagated was that blended fruits might lose their fiber content in their final form. However, Schwarzenegger quickly dismissed this idea and revealed how eating whole fruits or mixing the pulp into a smoothie won’t affect the fiber quantity, although it might affect the structure of fiber in the fruit.

According to a study on America’s fiber intake gap, data suggests that only 5% of people consume their daily quota of fiber per day. Women need at least 25 grams, while men need at least 38 grams of fiber daily for their digestive systems to function smoothly.

One can increase the fiber content in such foods by adding extra psyllium husk, chia seeds, and many other alternatives. However, Schwarzenegger clarified that the process of blending is different from the process of juicing.

“For the record, “juicing” a fruit differs from blending and can cause some fiber to be lost…”

To get the most out of smoothies, Schwarzenegger recommends adding berries and seeds to them. Passion fruit is another source, rich in fiber that could blend in well with various food dishes.

“Adding just one cup of raspberries and 1 tablespoon of psyllium husk to your smoothie would give you 15 grams and make it easier to hit your daily goal.”

Fiber is not just an essential nutrient required to get digestion going but it also offers several benefits. Health-wise, fiber tends to protect several vital organs and helps assist fat loss.

Arnold Schwarzenegger once explained how including fiber could transform one’s health

With health issues like diabetes and cardiovascular disease reigning supreme over America, growing into some of the most common conditions prevalent across the masses, it is necessary to clean up one’s eating habits. Schwarzenegger has always mentioned that a balanced meal consumed consistently could be a game-changer.

However, if there’s one nutrient that has scientifically proven itself to be beneficial for the heart, it’s fiber. Research shows that it could be the best thing to eat to protect the body against major health conditions.

It lowers the cholesterol and blood pressure that primarily contributes to conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Additionally, since it also helps maintain body weight, a high-fiber adds to one’s overall good health.