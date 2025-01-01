2025 Boxing Schedule: Major Events Announced for Next Year Ft. Naoya Inoue, Artur Beterbiev, Dmitry Bivol and More

After an action-packed 2024 that ended with Oleksandr Usyk defeating Tyson Fury for the second time, 2025 promises even bigger fights with bigger stakes.

From Naoya Inoue to Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, some of the best in the world are set to headline major events. Whether you’re into brutal knockouts or technical masterclasses, there’s something for everyone on the schedule.

Naoya Inoue v Sam Goodman (24th January)

Boxing fans, mark your calendars for January 24, 2025, when Naoya “The Monster” Inoue is set to defend his undisputed super bantamweight titles against Australia’s Sam Goodman at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. Originally slated for December 24, 2024, the bout was postponed after Goodman sustained a cut above his left eye during a sparring session.

Inoue, boasting an unblemished 28-0 record with 25 knockouts, is renowned for his devastating power and precision. Goodman, undefeated at 19-0 with 8 knockouts, faces the challenge of a lifetime as he steps onto the global stage to contest for all four major belts.

This matchup promises high stakes and intense action, as both fighters aim to solidify their legacies in the super bantamweight division.

Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker (22nd February)

Daniel Dubois is set to defend his IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker on February 22, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dubois, who claimed the title with a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua in September 2024, is eager to solidify his status in the heavyweight division. Parker, a former WBO champion, has been on a winning streak, including notable victories over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang, making this matchup a highly anticipated event to start the year with.

The bout is part of a stacked card that also features the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship.

Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol (22nd February)

Beterbiev and Bivol are set to clash for a rematch for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship.

Their first encounter on October 12, 2024, ended with Beterbiev winning by majority decision, unifying the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles. The decision was disputed by many who claimed Bivol had done enough to claim the win. Regardless, their fight was one for the ages with Bivol dominating the first few rounds but eventually succumbing to Beterbiev’s ferocious attacks as the rounds went on.

This upcoming bout promises to be another electrifying showdown, as both fighters aim to assert their dominance in the light-heavyweight division.

Shakur Stevenson v Floyd Schofield (22nd February)

Stevenson is set to defend his WBC lightweight title against the undefeated Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield on February 22, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This bout is part of a stacked card headlined by the rematch between Beterbiev and Bivol for the undisputed light-heavyweight championship. Stevenson, with a perfect 22-0 record, is known for his exceptional defensive skills and ring IQ. Schofield, boasting an 18-0 record, is a rising star eager to make his mark on the big stage.

Gervonta Davis v Lamont Roach (1st March 2025)

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is set to defend his WBA lightweight title against Lamont Roach Jr. on March 1, 2025, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Originally scheduled for December 14, 2024, the bout was postponed due to scheduling conflicts.

Davis, boasting a 30-0 record with 28 knockouts, is known for his explosive power and speed. Roach Jr., the reigning WBA super featherweight champion with a 25-1-1 record, is moving up a weight class to challenge Davis, aiming to become a two-division champion.

This list will be updated as more fights are confirmed and added to the schedule for the 2025 calendar.