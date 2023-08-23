After Blowing $500,000,000 Fortune, Mike Tyson Revealed He Chose Acting to Finance His Drug Addiction

Mike Tyson is one of the fiercest boxers of all time. He had the whole world in his palm be that boxing or simply in terms of his stardom. Whilst he had immense success in his career inside the ring, ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ also fought with a lot of demons in his personal life. The 57-year-old is quite open to the public about his drug usage. This is one of the reasons why he blew away a fortune of over $500,000,000 during his fighting days. What’s more, he once also revealed that one of the reasons why he ventured into Hollywood is to finance his drug usage.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson has had his presence in various realms of entertainment. Be that boxing, wrestling, Hollywood, and even podcasts. His popularity over the years, even after retirement has helped him to get out of tricky financial situations.

Over the years Tyson has maintained a huge fan base and fans want to see Tyson on the big or small screen despite his age. Due to this he made a comeback in the boxing ring against Roy Jones Jr. and made a iconic appearance in The Hangover trilogy.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson admits to accepting acting roles to finance drug use

‘Iron Mike’ was paid $100,000 and $200,000 for his roles in Hangover I and II. He was in dire need of money to pay his bills and for affording drugs, so he was willing to accept acting roles. According to a report from Firstsportz, Tyson during an interview revealed this fact.

Tyson said, “I was doing that to supply my drug habit. I thought this was going to be really good, we’re going to sell this stuff at 42nd St. on bootleg, and we’re going to get a lot of money,” he said. “This is my best thinking on drugs.“

The fans loved Mike Tyson’s role in Hangover despite the reasons why he chose to do it. However, this is not the only movie Tyson has been a part of. Tyson has been a part of many movies one of which was released quite recently, Scary Movie 5.

Tyson reveals which roles he is interested in

Mike Tyson sat down for an interview with HuffPost, during which he spoke about the type of roles he loves to do. The interviewer asked ‘Iron’ Mike that he is often seen in this comic roles in funny movies and if that is something he’s comfortable in.

Tyson said, “That’s funny that you say that. I never look at myself as a comedy type of guy. I just do what the director tells me to do. But I would definitely like to play different types of roles. I like stage acting. That’s really who I am.“

Advertisement

Certainly, Tyson brings an aura of stardom to any movie he chooses to be a part of. Thus, it will be quite interesting to see which roles he accepts in the future.