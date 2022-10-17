Social Media Erupts as UFC Champion Francis Ngannou Is Compared to Deontay Wilder After His Vicious Knockout of Robert Helenius

Francis Ngannou has been compared to boxing grandee Deontay Wilder, amidst the latter’s ferocious knockout of Robert Helenius!

Deontay Wilder was previously witnessed in a squared ring, for his fabled trilogy bout with popular British boxer, Tyson Fury. Wilder was unsuccessful in his quest to recapture his title in what was a futile attempt from the American, that saw him lose in vain.

His return to the ring now left fans rejoiced, who were ecstatic to watch the knockout connoisseur put on a show. Safe to say, Wilder, delivered. He mercilessly left Robert Helenius in his dust, with a spectacular finish.

The ‘coup de grace’ left fans astonished, which led to social media being left in a frenzy. Fans took to campaign a fight between Wilder, and UFC Heavyweight King, Francis Ngannou. The reactions have been immense so far.

Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder: A potential crossover bout?

Although combat sports have been widespread and ubiquitous, the subject of crossover bouts has never been favored when it comes to the industry.

With Deontay Wilder possessing an immaculate knockout record of 43 fights, and 42 knockouts to his name, the contest would make for an invigorating experience and sight to behold.

However, make no mistake, the heavyweight champion of the UFC is a brutal force in his own right. Francis Ngannou has knocked out just about every top heavyweight the promotion has to offer.

Their encounter could make for one of the biggest events in combat sports history and would generate revenue, without a shadow of a doubt.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ and Robert Helenius!

Wilder and Helenius are former sparring partners. The pair have known and trained with each other for a while.

Considering his last fight was against Fury, the level of the opponent may have not been the most challenging, but in a sport, where the stakes are life and death, it was a phenomenal performance nonetheless.

A first-round clean-cut ‘KO’ was more than enough to make a statement. With Deontay Wilder resembling a rejuvenated and replenished version of himself, his return will do the boxing world some good.

