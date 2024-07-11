Renato Moicano Endorses Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz as Next UFC Fight: “Chandler, Don’t Worry My Brother”

Touted as the biggest fight of the year, Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler seems like is slowly fading away into oblivion. Now with Nate Diaz defeating Jorge Masvidal in last week’s 10-rounder, the conversation about Diaz vs McGregor trilogy is back on the table. So on the same note, fellow lightweight Renato Moicano took a dig at Michael Chandler,.

The Brazilian claimed that given Diaz’s boxing performance against Jorge Masvidal, its more likely that the Stockton Slugger gets the money fight before Chandler.

(Conor) McGregor. McGregor is the fight to make, everybody knows that, right? Am I wrong? Right away, 39-years-old brother, right away! We ask Chandler to wait for the next fight. Hey, Chandler, don’t worry, my brother, we’re going to make you wait for the Diaz, and then its you.”

Slated to return last month at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas was ‘The Notorious’ McGregor in a 5-round welterweight banger. The hype for this one was through the roof but an unprecedented pullout by the Irishman at the last minute got the fans livid.

Despite the dismal fallout of UFC 303, a bout Chandler had waited for a year, the former Bellator champion is not letting McGregor off the hook. That said, he has also issued call outs to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev; of course the latter being the funniest Dagestani in the world badly burnt the American.

But despite these call outs, Chandler would really hope that the McGregor fight actualizes so that he is set for life.

However, at this point, Moicano believes that the fans wanting to see a rubber match between the Stockton slugger and the Irishman will take precedence.

Unfortunately, for Chandler, this trolling by Moicano doesn’t even count as the top 10 worse things said to him in a couple of weeks.

Rafael Dos Anjos brings Chandler down a notch and then some

‘Iron’ Michael Chandler hasn’t had a bout ever since he lost to Dustin Poirier via submission at UFC 281.

Instead of reeling his way back to the top, Chandler went for a money fight against McGregor waiting for an year for the Irishman to get back from his injury.

However, things did not pan out the way Chandler wanted and here we are in the aftermath of the rescheduled bout.

The UFC have currently shelved the bout making fellow fighters come out to slam Chandler and his hiatus harshly.

The former Bellator champ recently claimed that he’s been offered a UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in October.

But none of this impressed Rafael dos Anjos as he went against the ‘Iron’ with harsh words –

“How much is the opportunity to become a world champion worth? For some of us, there is no price on an UFC belt. Mine is certainly not for sale. Chandler should stop his “see you at the top” motivational speeches. It’s embarrassing.”

Chandler of course, replied with his typical ‘see you at the top’ reply, to which RDA slam dunked him by saying that he had already been there but never saw the American on top of that ladder.