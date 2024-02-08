“What’s Wrong”: Oscar De La Hoya Worried About Rolly Romero’s Fight Decision Over Ryan Garcia Offer

Oscar De La Hoya could not fathom Rolly Romero’s decision to stick with Amazon. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) have brought on another platform for the world of boxing. Amazon Prime Video has partnered up with the PBC to air their PPVs live on the platform and they announced their first card. In an interview with Steve Kim on X, Oscar De La Hoya could not understand why Romero decided to join Prime Video.

Rolly Romero is one of the most exciting young talents in the stacked lightweight division. So when he decided to move to Amazon Prime Video, the decision shocked fans.

De La Hoya spoke about the move in an interview recently:

“What’s wrong with Rollie? Is something wrong with Rollie? I love the kid he’s like funny as hell. But I think there’s something off with him.”

He added:

“I mean he’s making less money fighting for no guarantee…..He’s making pennies on the dollar than what I offered him, it’s crazy”

Oscar De La Hoya claims Rolly Romero will be making significantly less than the fight he offered him. For the unknown, Golden Boy Promotions offered Romero a fight against Ryan Garcia.

Oscar De La Hoya claims Al Haymon has got his fighters like Rolly Romero talking s*it about him

Oscar De La Hoya owns Golden Boy Promotions, which have fighters like Ryan Garcia signed under the name. The Mexican is still a major part of the boxing community, even after his retirement.

However, after years of working in the industry, there is one person he claims it is impossible to work with, according to De la Hoya:

“I’ve worked with Bob Arum, Eddie Hearn, Samson. But for some reason, working with Al Haymon is like impossible and now he has his fighters talking s*it about me.”

De La Hoya claims Rolly Romero is talking trash about Golden Boy Promotions when he is actively trying to get the best deal for Romero.

He claims Romero made a mistake by joining Amazon Prime Video because he is making less money and has no guarantees from the platform. Only time will tell whether the lightweight made the right decision or not.