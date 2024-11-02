‘Ah Sh*t Mike Is Cooked’: Mike Tyson’s ‘Not Feeling 58’ Claim Before Jake Paul Fight Has Fans Concerned

Less than two weeks before his highly awaited fight against Jake Paul, the former heavyweight champion, Mike Tyson, spoke about his age and how it was just a mental barrier.

Despite the 30-year age difference between the two competitors, there are still many people rooting for ‘Iron’ to KO the YouTuber-turned-boxer, ending his boxing career once and for all. However, these people were not very happy when they heard him talk about his age on a recent podcast.

In a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound Show, Tyson spoke about how he does not ‘feel 58’ anymore and that age is a state of mind. His statement drew mixed reviews from the fans,

“Ah shit Mike is cooked, pls call the fight off “

One fan chalked up his decision to fight at 58 years old, to his ego saying,

“ego makes you believe at 58 you still have the same athleticism and agility you had at 30. Respectively.”

This fan thinks Tyson is just doing all this so he can sell the fight better,

“Mike doing his best to sell the fight Unc just take your meds”

According to this user, ‘Iron’ smokes too much, which is why he got so philosophical with his comments.

“This guy smokes too much”

Despite his advanced age, Tyson has called this fight the biggest fight of his life. Taking on Paul seems to be on a higher pedestal than the likes of Evander Holyfield.

Tyson, “the biggest fight of my life”

Not just the fans, but even fellow boxers and combat sports athletes are against the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight, fearing for ‘Iron’s’ health and safety.

Speaking further on the Pound 4 Pound Show, Tyson shared that this would be the biggest fight of his career and how it seems unreal to him as well,

“I’m 58 years old and I’m fighting the biggest fight of my life, isn’t that crazy? You supposed to fight the biggest fight of your life when you’re in your 20s and stuff”

The fight seems to be building up a lot of hype despite all the negativity surrounding it. Meanwhile, in a historic first, Netflix will be streaming the fight live for their subscribers.

It will be interesting to see if ‘Iron’ can replicate what he has been doing in his training videos once he steps into the ring.