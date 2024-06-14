“That’s Enough”: Daniel Cormier Voices Frustration Over Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson ‘Drama’

Daniel Cormier believes the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight saga should be over. On July 20, 57-year-old Tyson was gearing up to take on Paul, however, the former heavyweight champion had to postpone the fight due to his medical condition.

During a long haul flight, ‘Iron’ Mike had an ulcer flare-up due to which he would not be able to train for the last few weeks ahead of the fight. Now the fight has been pushed to November but Cormier still does not want to see it happen.

Since the first announcement, DC has been against the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The former UFC champion does not want to see the 57-year-old boxing legend take on a Youtuber-turned boxer with a 30-year age difference.

He wasn’t shy bout sharing his opinions on the fight in a recent podcast on YouTube,

“It’s like, I think that’s enough right? Mike being f*cking carted off having to emergency land the plane, like. Then Jake Paul failed a lie detector test about Mike Tyson.”

Daniel Cormier believes ‘Iron’ Mike is too old to be fighting, especially after his medical scare.

To add even more substance to the argument, his guest on the show, Ben Askren showed him a video of Jake Paul failing a lie detector test when asked if he is concerned about Tyson’s health.

Meanwhile, the show must go on. So if Tyson fails to show up to the fight yet again, ‘The Problem Child’ can count on his brother Logan Paul to step in and fight him.

Logan Paul tells Donald Trump, he offered to step in and replace Mike Tyson

It turns out Logan Paul was being serious about fighting his younger brother, Jake Paul. After news of Tyson being out of the fight broke, ‘The Maverick’ had actually offered to fight his younger brother.

Although at the time people did not believe it, in a recent podcast episode with Donald Trump, the older Paul made his offer official saying,

“But I was willing to step in for Mike Tyson when Tyson got sick and had to postpone his fight and we actually ran it up the chain in Netflix.”

The topic was raised when Donald Trump spoke about how it was hard for brothers to fight. This is when ‘The Maverick’ revealed he would be willing to replace Mike Tyson and fight Jake Paul.

He then explained to the former POTUS about how the pair made a pact that they would come from a place of love and be okay with whatever the outcome of the fight was. All that said, as of now, the fight will not be taking place.