Anthony Joshua’s Battered Face After Daniel Dubois Loss Draws Comparisons With Will Smith From Iconic Movie

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois took each other on at the historic Wembley Stadium in what was an all-British battle. Joshua was looking to get his hands on Dubois’s title but his efforts were cut short by the younger his. In the very first round, ‘AJ’ got a taste of ‘Dynamite’s’ power as he connected with an overhand right that seemed to rearrange Joshua’s face. Fans on social media couldn’t help but notice a similarity to a Will Smith film.

In Smith’s film called Hitch, his character eats something and has an allergic reaction. This causes his face to swell up. One fan compared Joshua’s face from the fight to that scene saying,

“That punch made AJ looks like Will Smith when he got stung by bees in Hitch.”

One fan spoke about how Anthony Joshua didn’t see the punch coming which is probably what stunned him,

“Joshua didn’t see this coming”

This fan actually felt bad for the former Unified heavyweight champion after looking at the punch,

“Horrible horrible day for Joshua”

One user couldn’t understand how faces turn into Jell-O when they get hit hard,

“Why do faces do that when they get hit?”

This fan pointed out how Daniel Dubois turned ‘AJ’ into a cartoon character for a split second,

“lmaoo aj got turned into a cartoon character”

Another user found the comparison cruel after watching Joshua get brutally knocked,

“Nah boxing is a cruel sport because this comparison is”

This fan couldn’t believe his eyes, the image did not seem real to him,

“This can’t be real”

Another fan pointed out how Joshua’s face got so warped it looked like his ear was talking,

“His right ear actually started talking”

After such a devastating loss, rumors of Anthony Joshua retiring were rampant. However, the former boxing champion dispelled all of tham rumors during his press conference.

AJ shuts down retirement rumors

Joshua has no plans of retiring anytime soon. Although he looked to be back on the track to fighting either Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk, AJ fell short at the last hurdle.

He couldn’t get past Daniel Dubois and now he will have to work his way back up again. He had to shut down all the rumors surrounding his future in his press conference,

“Probably you’re asking do I want to continue fighting? Of course I want to continue fighting…We took a shot at success and we came up short….I’m a warrior.”

‘AJ’ does not regret anything because he knew the risks of this fight going into it. Duboi’s power is not something to be taken lightly.

Hopefully, this small setback will not deter the Brit, he will live to fight another day as warriors do. However, he will have to take a long break after a KO like that.