Anthony Taylor Proclaims Himself, KSI, Jake, and Logan Paul as the Kings of Influencer Boxing Today

Influencer boxing has come a long way from its early days as a novelty act. What started as a sideshow has now turned into big business, with influencers and YouTubers making waves as serious contenders in the sport. Now, Anthony Taylor has stepped up to claim his spot among them, confidently declaring himself, alongside KSI and the Paul brothers, as one of the kings of influencer boxing today.

It’s a bold claim, but Taylor is ready to back it up.

The New era of Influencer/Crossover boxing! The 4KINGS of this era pic.twitter.com/WUfEV4Gp2k — Anthony PrettyBoy Taylor (@anthony_foreal) December 12, 2024



Anthony “Pretty Boy” Taylor, stepped into the boxing ring professionally on June 1, 2017, facing Donte Stubbs in a bout that ended in a split-decision loss. Since then, he’s built a record of 3 wins, 3 losses, and 0 draws, with 2 of those victories coming by knockout.

Standing at 5’7″ with a 66.5-inch reach, Taylor fights in the light heavyweight division. His last match was on August 24, 2024, at Dublin’s 3Arena, where he secured a win against Gabriel Silva. Beyond boxing, Taylor has also made a name in MMA, boasting a 7-5-0 record, and has become a notable figure in influencer combat sports circles.

While Taylor is a big name, putting himself alongside the likes of KSI, Logan, and Jake Paul is a bit of a stretch, to say the least. At least if Jake is included in that list. Of the four mentioned names, he is the biggest star by a long shot, especially after his fight with Mike Tyson that saw gate records set by Canelo Alvarez being broken.

However, the fight wasn’t much to look at. Paul failed to KO a flailing Tyson, who at 58, looked his age and should have never been out there in the first place.

Tyson reveals concerning details about Paul fight

Tyson says he doesn’t even remember much of his fight against Paul last month in Texas—and honestly, it is a thought shared by many who watched him struggle for the entire duration of the fight.

The eight-round match was riddled with streaming issues, dismissed by Netflix as “online chatter,” but still controversial enough to stir up legal drama.

However, unlike most people who watched the fight that night, Tyson actually got hit in the head and quite a bit despite Paul’s faux ‘mercy’.

“I kind of blanked out,” Tyson told Fox Sports Radio.

“I remember Jake doing some kind of bow after the first round, and that’s it. The next day, I woke up sore—my chest, my stomach—and asked my wife, ‘Why did I do that?’ I don’t know what the hell happened.”

It sure looked that way during the fight, which ended in a lopsided loss for Tyson. Still, the 58-year-old isn’t throwing in the towel on fighting just yet, leaving the door open for future callouts from fellow legends in what’s becoming an endless parade of boxing spectacles.