Bill Haney Highlights Why Devin Haney Excels Gervonta Davis and Other Top Boxers

Despite getting decked and losing to Ryan Garcia, Bill Haney, manager and father of WBC Junior Welterweight champion, Devin Haney believes his son is better than Gervonta Davis and others.

Sharing a story on his Instagram, the 45-year-old trainer highlighted his protege’s accolades surpassing that of many prominent names in the sport, including Davis. Putting up Nate Dogg’s “Nobody Does It Better” as the background, Haney shared a comparison chart featuring Haney’s superiority over his rivals.

Devin Haney’s father/trainer Bill Haney on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/PhZf8fHRjz — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 17, 2024

According to the post, the only real challenge to Haney was former lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez while ‘Tank’ Davis was nowhere near his greatness.

In fact, Haney was lineal, unified, undisputed, and The Ring world champion. He has also put down a reigning pound-for-pound boxer, the Ukrainian pugilist, Vasily Lomachenko.

Now those stats speak for themselves even when they are made to stand alone. And truth be told, they should be, for the ‘Tank’ hasn’t done any of it.

However, in the fight business stats and figures don’t matter in the ring. Everybody has a plan till they get punched in the face and when Haney got punched by Garcia, it took away the 0 from his resume.

While that got the entire Haney camp on the defensive, the new sparring footage of Haney and Davis has the community talking.

For the uninitiated, this is when the 25-year-old got in a jab on Philadelphia Eagles safety CJ Gardener-Johnson.

Devin Haney goes after NFL star following the latter’s comments

Touted as one of the best boxers of the current generation, Haney was touted to put Ryan Garcia away; instead ‘KingRy’ stunned the champ with a few shots and sat him down on the canvas.

That was the first wake-up call for Haney and the boxing community. While Garcia’s Ostarine gate brought some relief to Haney, Mayweather spiced things, uncovering an old heated sparring footage between Davis and Haney.

In one of the clips, Haney was seen sneaking up on Davis, evoking criticisms on social media. Tweeing about the same, CJ Gardner-Johnson put up an “X” post saying they couldn’t wait to see him knocked out, to which Haney wrote,

“& then I knock u out..”

In fact, Haney said after he is done with Davis, he was coming for the Philadelphia Eagles safety and he threatened him with a KO.