Deleted UFC 304 Poster Sparks Fans’ Wild Fight Speculation From Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall to Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

Following the blockbuster UFC 300 at Vegas, the organization followed it up by unveiling the UFC 304 details but quickly deleted the official poster. However, by that time, eagle-eyed fans already memorized the date, time, and location of the event. The rumored fights involving Tom Aspinall, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards, Alex Pereira, Belal Muhammad got the ball rolling for UFC with netizens kick-starting the conversation online.

The UFC bandwagon will return to Manchester, England, on July 27 to enthrall the British crowd. UFC 304 main event is rumored to be between the Jamaican-born Brit Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title. A heavyweight bout between Lightweight king Alex Pereira and the division’s interim champion Tom Aspinall is also on the table. This got the fans on the hype train with one tweeting,

“Alex vs Tom Aspinall.”

While another fan anticipated Edwards on the card, expecting an official announcement from the organization. The comment read,

“Leon fight announcement incoming.”

Another fan was stoked to hear about the rumored fight between Edwards and Muhammad, where the striker is supposed to defend his belt against a wrestler. It read,

“Let’s goo.”

Others were excited to see the MMA extravaganza back in Manchester. The tweet read,

“The Chester !!

However, not all comments were shining light on the possible card. With Pereira said to make his heavyweight debut against Aspinall, one fan mentioned his thoughts loud with sharp words saying,

“Belal main event please make it pereira vs aspinal or something instead. Leon vs Belal will be a snoozer.”

As of now, only Aspinall has confirmed his presence on the card, essentially saying that he is down to fight on his home turf. But what he needs is an opponent to accept the fight and make it a reality.

Tom Aspinall is still in search of his UFC 304 opponent

With the organization’s biggest superstar, Conor McGregor slated to make a return to the octagon in June against Michael Chandler, the fandom is already looking past, to the Manchester event coming up in July. ‘Poatan’ has confirmed that he doesn’t want to wait till October to defend his belt against Magomed Ankalaev. Thus, with Pereira eyeing a quick return, an Aspinall vs. Pereira match-up looks to be a major possibility. Reflecting on the same, Aspinall shared a post on social media, saying,

“I’ve started the early stages of training camp. I’m just waiting for my opponent to accept [the fight]. So stay tuned, keep up with the socials, and keep up with the YouTube channel. I’ll be announcing it very soon.”

Will it be Pereira and his team take up the July opportunity and make it official or will the UFC match Aspinall up against his former opponent Curtis Blaydes for a rematch? Only Dana White seems to have the answers as of now.