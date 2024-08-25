“Can’t F*ck With Me”: Slim Albaher Teams Up With Jake Paul, Accuses KSI of ‘Faking’ Injury to Duck Fight

KSI was supposed to fight two people on the same night, Slim Albaher and Anthony Taylor. However, the YouTuber turned boxer had to pull out of the fight due to an injury. Now, according to Jake Paul, his long time rival faked the injury so he could avoid fighting ‘The Hitman’ as he believes Albaher would have beaten him if they did end up fighting.

Paul also talked about how there was no noise or hype about the fight anyway so it didn’t come to him as a surprise to see KSI pull out of the fight. In the same interview he also stated that he believed Albaher would have won that fight.

In response, Albaher, KSI said that KSI is more interested in singing and dancing than fighting, so he is ducking him to can focus on his music career.

“KSI rather sing and dance then fight me 1v1 He knows he can’t f*ck with me Imagine if I was the one that pulled out to sing and dance”

This supposed music career has been the biggest roadblock for KSI in terms of staying active in the ring. So, it will be interesting to see when he fights next after the debacle this ordeal has been.

Well, ‘The Nightmare’ isn’t worried about what Slim thinks about him. He has bigger things to look forward to especially since Erling Haaland did this.

Erling Haaland’s KSI celebration from that PRIME shoot

Manchester City’s talismanic striker Erling Haaland is a Prime hydration sponsored athlete. So he has met KSI and shot with him multiple times for advertisements.

And as football fans often do when they meet the stars, KSI asked Haaland to recreate a celebration if he scored a goal. And since Haaland scores about every 15 mins, the opportunity was right there

And boy oh boy, he obliged.

“Haaland actually did the celebration haha”

KSI told him to do some jumping jacks and then punch the corner flag. So when Manchester City took on Ipswich Town last night, that’s exactly what the City striker did.

Now, of course, KSI is an old gunner, a loyal Arsenal fan, and has some of the most reactionary thoughtless takes on games and the Premier League in general. And since Arsenal is not winning anything any time soon, KSI might as well be happy with sharing in Haaland’s success.