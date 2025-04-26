Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of Main Event Boxers Revealed for the Mega Showdown

The stage is finally set for one of the most heated grudge matches in recent memory—Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn. What started with trash talk, egg slaps, missed weight drama, and some seriously fiery press conferences is about to come to a head when these two step into the ring.

Fans have been buzzing for months, and now, with fight night just around the corner, the excitement is hitting another level. But before the punches start flying, there’s one more detail worth diving into: what exactly are Eubank Jr. and Benn taking home for all the chaos and buildup?

Eubank Jr. and Benn are set to split a massive £15 million payday when they finally throw down this Saturday night. Their highly anticipated middleweight clash is going down at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with over 60,000 fans packing the place and millions more watching around the world.

It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest fights of the year—and not just because of the money. Fans have been waiting for this moment for years, ever since their legendary fathers, Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn, battled it out back in the ’90s.

Now, it’s the sons’ turn to write the next chapter of this iconic rivalry, even though Eubank Sr. has refused to give his blessings to the fight, condemning the unprofessional conduct both boxers have exhibited throughout the lead-up.

The money setup for Eubank Jr. vs. Benn is a little different from what you usually see in a fight this big. Instead of taking a percentage of the pay-per-view profits upfront, both guys agreed to flat fees.

Eubank Jr. is set to make £8 million ($10 million), while Benn is expected to pull in somewhere between £5 million and £8 million ($6.2 to $10 million). That said, if the event really blows up, there’s still a chance they could both score some extra bonuses based on PPV sales.

There’s also a small twist with Eubank Jr.’s paycheck—because he missed weight by just 0.05 pounds, he has to hand over £375,000 ($500,000) to Benn. Even with that little hiccup, it’s still one of the biggest paydays either fighter has seen.

Eubank even joked that when it came time to negotiate, Turki Alalshikh told him to just “pick a number”—and judging by his smile, he’s pretty happy with the one he picked.

Rematch clause

Adding even more spice to this already massive event is the buzz around a possible immediate rematch clause. Word is, if the fight ends in any kind of controversy—like a dodgy ref call or a close decision—a rematch could be triggered right away. And honestly, it makes sense.

Not only would it keep the rivalry alive, but it could also mean an even bigger payday for both guys, since the rematch would almost definitely pull in even more cash.

Meanwhile, it’s not just the fighters cashing in. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is about to have a massive night too, with reports saying they’ll rake in three times the revenue they normally make on a Premier League match day.

Pretty wild, right? With so much emotion, history, and money on the line, Eubank Jr. and Benn aren’t just fighting for bragging rights—they’re building legacies of their own, just like their legendary dads did decades ago.