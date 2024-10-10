“Should Be Banned”: KSI and Eminem Collaboration Rumors Drive Fans Wild Amidst Backlash on Recent Track

KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023 KSI launches the KSI Logan Paul s PRIME Pop-Up in Piccadilly Circus, London, UK, on 10th November 2023, Credit:James Shaw Avalon UNITED KINGDOM, LONDON, London Copyright: xJamesxShawx xAvalonx 0821116025

As if KSI hasn’t been getting enough hate for his new songs, fans are now worried for Eminem after rumors of the rapper collaborating with the YouTuber started doing the rounds on social media. The 8 Mile star is considered one of the best to ever do it, while ‘The Nightmare’s’ musical career is synonymous with his nickname. The Brit recently released two new songs and fans have been blasting him for it.

Twitter page KSI News recently reported that the Brit and Eminem are collaborating on an album.

This guy hates Eminem as much as he hates KSI.

“They both should be banned”

One fan was hoping the news wasn’t true, calling KSI a ‘melt’, hoping his favorite rapper wouldn’t be collaborating with him,

“Hopefully Eminem not down that bad lol. Ksi is a melt”

This fan had a prediction for their songs, and it was two extremes, there is no in-between,

“Either Eminem carries the whole song or it will just be the worst song ever”

Another fan believes that if the news is true, this is Eminem’s falling off.

“Eminem fell off if this is true.”

One fan had some advice for KSI to make their song sound good,

“if this is true, bro better be rapping and not singing”

It will be funny to see Eminem actually collaborating with KSI, although this might just be one of those rumors.

Besides, KSI’s songs have been getting a lot of hate for being absolutely atrocious. So, being the earnest YouTuber that he is, KSI decided to react to all the hate.

KSI reacts to the hate his music receives

The Brit dropped two songs thinking he could take a stop through the doors of the music industry. But that obviously hasn’t gone to plan. Fans have been trolling him non-stop on social media. And not just Twitter or Instagram. The man has been mercilessly ratioed on YouTube comments.

And now, fans are asking him to quit his music career altogether. His situation is so dire (also funny) that in a recent YouTube video, he couldn’t fathom how the top comment on his song had more likes than the song itself,

“It’s actually the most liked comment on the f*cking music video. It’s got more likes than my actual music video, a comment….Why aren’t you liking the video?”

KSI is still adamant that the hate he is getting for the music is ‘forced’. The Brit claims his music is still actually good and he feels like the fans are trolling him.

However, that may be (is) far from the truth. It’s just… not very good.