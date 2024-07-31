Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson Put an End to November Unified Lightweight World Title Fight Rumors

A recent rumor claimed that Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson had agreed to go to war on November 23 this year. While this rumor had a lot of fans excited, nothing was ever confirmed, and now, both Davis and Stevenson have come together to quell the speculations once and for all.

Following Stevenson’s startling revelation, the WBA lightweight champion, Gervonta Davis also came out to bust the myth and put a stop to the rumors. With the negotiations with IBF champ, Vasiliy Lomachenko for a title unification falling through, ‘Tank‘ was on the lookout for a massive opponent and that’s when Davis’ corner teased the community about a potential champ vs champ bout in the making.

🧢 — Gervonta Davis (@Gervontaa) July 30, 2024

Now, both the WBA and the WBC champions have joined hands to shed some light on the reality of things. In separate Tweets, they insisted that the rumors were completely false.

Besides, Stevenson is now a free agent having parted ways with Top Rank and Bob Arum, and a super fight with Davis is unlikely without a credible promoter.

Still, while the fighters claimed the rumors to be false, British promoter, Eddie Hearn still has hopes despite everything being up in the air.

Hearn foresees Davis vs Stevenson in the near future

A title unification bout in the lightweight division is something fans have been yearning for, whether it be the supposed super fight between ‘Loma’ and Davis or the aforementioned Davis vs Stevenson bout.

Well, while both bouts are far from materializing at present, prominent English promoter Eddie Hearn believes Stevenson, who is now a free agent, will definitely take on Davis once the timing is right.

According to MARCA, Hearn said,

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tank against Shakur because: situations and circumstances are everything. Tank’s got all his eggs in his basket for a Lomachenko fight, then that falls through. You’re really left holding your d**k at that point going: ‘Who am I gonna fight?’ Boom, Shakur’s a free agent, he’s ready to do a deal. Timing’s everything.

Although both boxers won their recent bouts and retained their belts, Hearn feels like the current situation will prompt the WBC champion to strike a deal with Team Davis, leading to the much-awaited fight