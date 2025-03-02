‘Scared Already?’: Dillon Danis Calls Upon Trolls for Hinting at Pulling Out of KSI Fight

Jun 14, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Dillon Danis after his win over Max Humphrey during Bellator 222 at Madison Square Garden. Danis won the fight. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Dillon Danis is back trolling again, and fans are calling him out for what seems to be a never-ending cycle of trash talk with little to no action. The MMA fighter has built a reputation for calling out some of the biggest names in combat sports, from UFC stars to professional boxers, yet rarely does he ever step into the ring to back up his words.

So, when Misfits announced Danis would be fighting KSI, fans were already skeptical, expecting him to repeat history and pull out, just like he did in 2023, citing a knee injury. Now, his tweet has only fueled those suspicions further.

Danis took to Twitter and casually dropped, “Honestly, don’t feel like going to London for one day. Fu*k that.” That one sentence was enough to send fans into a frenzy, with many taking it as an early sign that he’s once again backing out.

Given his track record, the skepticism is understandable, and fans wasted no time trolling him for what they see as another predictable attempt to avoid an actual fight.

The reactions were as brutal as expected. One fan directly called for Misfits to cancel the fight before it even got to that point, while another simply stated, “Bro is already about to pull out.”

Others questioned his ability to commit to anything and said, “Do you think this man has ever respected a contract?”.

Some went straight to the heart of the matter, calling him a “bum” and outright accusing him of being scared.

“Just say ur scared buddy” and “U scared already” were among the top comments that highlighted how little faith fans have in Danis actually following through with this fight.

Just say ur scared buddy — Ash~~~ (@AshKariM8) March 1, 2025

Many also turned their criticism towards Misfits, questioning why they even bothered to book him again, given his history.

“Misfits deserve this. can’t lie What did they expect booking u again?” summed up the sentiment of those who feel the promotion should have seen this coming.

Others straight-up accused Danis of being afraid of KSI, with one comment reading, “You’re actually afraid of KSI atp.”

You’re actually afraid of KSI atp — Miky Orton (@RiggOrton) March 1, 2025

At this point, if Danis actually steps into the ring with KSI this time, it’ll be a rare moment when he delivers on his constant callouts.

But if history is anything to go by, don’t be surprised if this fight never happens. We have seen this story play out before, and judging by fans’ reactions, they already know how it ends.

Meanwhile, despite all the trash talking from the Danis, ‘KSI‘ has stayed uncharacteristically silent on social media. But he seems to have a good reason for that.

KSI vows to destroy Danis in press conference

Since the fight was announced, and even before that, he has been relentlessly going after KSI, accusing him of fixing fights for that matter. But much like everything else, this is straight out of the Danis playbook.

The last time Danis fought, he not only went after his opponent but also after his wife and got sued for it.

In this case, he’s toned down the severity of his words, but it’s trash talk all the same.

Danis even took shots at KSI’s favorite Premier League team, Arsenal, calling them “shit.” On top of that, he’s made wild accusations, claiming that KSI is on steroids, which, according to Danis, is the reason his hairline is receding.

KSI, of course, has managed to soak it all in and promises retaliation when the two face off this week. “Saving all my talking for the Press conference next week, 4th March, with Dillon Danis. You’re not gonna wanna miss it.”, the Prime co-founder said.

Saving all my talking for the Press conference next week, 4th March, with Dillion Danis. You’re not gonna wanna miss it. — ksi (@KSI) February 27, 2025

Talk about selling a fight and a press conference.

KSI is brilliant at trash-talking himself, and while he might not be at the same level as Danis in sheer volume, he makes up for it with creativity.

So, fans will definitely be tuning in to see how he claps back at Danis when the press conference finally rolls around.