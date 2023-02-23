Who Is, Ardent Andrew Tate Supporter, Adin Ross: Why Is He Cancelled From Twitch?

Andrew Tate has garnered the attention of the world and the support of a few renowned luminaries, including Adin Ross. Adin Ross, however, has experienced the negative effects of being associated with Andrew Tate. Tate rose to supremacy in 2022 for his contentious perspectives on women primarily and other sensitive subjects. During his rise, his influence was unparalleled yet pessimistic. Due to the controversial nature of the topics discussed by Tate, his rise was negated, and many of his influential acquaintances abandoned him.

World-prominent social media influencer, Adin Ross, in lieu, grabbed the opportunity to maximize his relationship with the Tate brothers.

Yet, his relationship with Andrew Tate came at a significant expense, with the 24-year-old getting himself canceled from his Twitch channel.

Adin Ross gets banned from Twitch!

Adin Ross’ popularity arose when he began to wager bets against several influential individuals over the video game ‘NBA2K’ on Twitch.

Although, as it turns out, Ross surprisingly found himself banned from Twitch recently due to what was believed to be his allegiance to Andrew Tate and close friend Tory Lanez amidst their ongoing controversies. Streamer bans, a user on Twitter, confirmed his ban on January 13th.

To the dismay of many, no transparent reason has been stated on the website itself. Fans have instead begun speculating about what the potential reason might have been, and two theories have stood out.

The first acumen revolves around one of Ross’ recent videos, which showcased his security guard accidentally breaking his shoulder, which stemmed from a game of Arm Wrestling. The content goes against Twitch’s policy not to display any content that highlights “Death or Extreme Injury”.

But Ross was handed access to his Twitch channel for a whole week in light of the occurrence. The second hypothesis is the belief that it was due to explicit content displayed on Ross’ channel that led to his ban.

On a stream dated back to January, Ross and his friends engaged in an ice bath challenge that inculcated the use of a bathtub. When one of Ross’ mates got out of the tub, his backside was visibly clear.

Both reasons make for a good argument. The 22-year-old still remains banned for the foreseeable future.

Adin Ross’ past bans and relationship with Andrew Tate!

Ross’ recent Twitch ban will undisputedly not be a surprise to the streamers’ supporters. Coincidentally, the American has been removed from the platform a staggering seven times for a plethora of reasons.

In addition, Ross’ companionship with Tate hasn’t aided his case. Nonetheless, he has pledged his loyalty to the Top G, who currently sits in a Romanian prison.

The truth of my message manifests itself into men who are strong of body and strong of mind. The Matrix wants men weak so it can enslave us. This is why they lie about me. Adin is looking stronger. We’ll try those push ups again when I’m free @adinross ❤️ https://t.co/qjEWFAMJCU — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 19, 2023

In fact, his loyalty has earned him a place on Taye’s visit list while he sits in jail. The pair’s relationship has strengthened over the past year to say the least.

