Daniel Cormier Labels Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry a Refreshing Alternative to ‘Ridiculous’ Mike Tyson Fight

Ever since Jake Paul announced the ‘Iron’ Mike fight, UFC legend Daniel Cormier has spoken against it, mainly due to the massive age difference and concerns regarding Mike Tyson’s health. However, now that the younger Paul brother is stepping into the ring with a much younger Mike Perry, Cormier seems to be satisfied with the matchup.

Even though Jake Paul had promised his fans that he would get serious about boxing and fight professionals, the prospect of a cross-over bout was too good for him to pass up. Likewise, in one of his recent YouTube videos, Cormier addressed the Paul vs Perry fight, detailing why it might get interesting, as he said,

“Him fighting Mike Perry, it’s on brand in one regard but it’s refreshing because Perry is still young and still fighting in his prime.”

Daniel Cormier spoke about how it was on brand since Jake Paul has a history of fighting former UFC fighters. However, things will be spicier this time around as Perry is an active fighter and the face of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Hence, he will have a much stronger reason than just ‘honor’ to hold his own against Jake Paul.

In the meantime, Mike Perry has been trying to get inside Jake Paul’s head as he asked the 27-year-old to release their sparring footage from 6 years ago.

Mike Perry reveals what fans will see in the sparring footage against Jake Paul

Mike Perry and Jake Paul have sparred together in the past. This was at a time when Paul was relatively new to the sport and did not have much training or experience. ‘Platinum’ wants the YouTuber turned boxer to release the footage of their sparring session, and he even discussed it with Ariel Helwani, saying,

“You know what you would see, you’d watch him punch me as hard as he could and then I smile and then keep coming forward and he cracks inside a little bit ‘like damn what do I gotta do’.”

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry is official for July 20th Perry gets his wish. He recently spoke with Ariel about his sparring session with Jake: “You know what you would see, you’d watch him punch me as hard as he could and then I smile and then keep coming forward and he… pic.twitter.com/QvMaNF33Qm — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) June 18, 2024

Mike Perry claimed that despite being smaller than Jake Paul, he was able to hurt him while not getting affected by the latter’s punches. Well, the fight world is well aware of Perry’s generational chin, which has taken a lot of damage, even though he is a very hard person to stun or even knock down. Hence, this fight will be a huge test of power for Jake Paul.