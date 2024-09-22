Demetrious Johnson Admits Being Wrong About Anthony Joshua Beating Francis Ngannou in MMA After Daniel Dubois Loss

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson’s predictions have been going all wrong recently. The former UFC champion had predicted that Anthony Joshua could beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight. Well, after tonight’s performance, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had to swallow his words.

‘AJ’ took on the brute strength of Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight title clash at Wembley Stadium. This fight was big for both fighters as the winner of the fight would ultimately get to take on the winner of Fury vs. Usyk 2.

Unfortunately for Joshua, he couldn’t overcome the challenge that Dubois posed. He started struggling from the very first round itself when he got knocked down.

After watching the fight live, Johnson had to take back his words of Joshua beating Ngannou in an MMA fight. He said this instead,

“And my dumb a*s said he would beat @francis_ngannou in mma”

All Johnson could do was laugh at his own take. Looking back at it, it’s probably not the smartest thing the former UFC flyweight champion has said.

It’s now back to the drawing board for Joshua who will have to work his way back up to the to the top. Meanwhile, promoter Eddie Hearn himself is looking to set up a rematch.

AJ wants another shot at Daniel Dubois

Anthony Joshua has a warrior’s spirit. Despite getting brutally knocked out by his fellow Brit, the former champ is not backing down, he still wants the rematch.

During the post-fight press conference, his promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his wishes to ask for a rematch against Dubois in the future,

“The start couldn’t have been worse really. AJ will believe that he can box much better and beat him….No immediate rush but I know what AJ is like and he’d love to have another crack at him.”

Hearn revealed that they are not in any rush to set up the rematch. This is because, after a vicious knockout like that, the boxing commission will not let ‘AJ’ step into the ring again anytime soon.

He will have to take some time away from the sport to recover. His next fight will also be dependent on the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk which takes place later this year.

If Fury ends up losing to Usyk again, ‘AJ’ could look to set up a fight against Fury as the losers of the two title fights in the division.