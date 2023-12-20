Devin Haney Reacts With Three Words as Ryan Garcia Ignites Talks for Fight

After a fight with Gervonta Davis that ended in defeat, “KingRy” made a solid return under the lights earlier this month. He secured a win by knocking out Oscar Durate at the Toyota Center in Texas. Now, it seems Ryan Garcia is gearing up for his next match against none other than Devin Haney. Bill Haney, Devin’s father, has been actively working to set up a fight against Gervonta Davis. However, with Garcia’s recent X post, it is safe to say that negotiations for Haney vs. Garcia have now begun.

On X, Garcia shared that he had advised his team to reach out to Team Haney to initiate discussions and make the fight a reality. Subsequently, Haney confirmed in three words that Garcia’s statement was accurate and that he had indeed been contacted by Garcia’s team. He wrote:

“These are facts.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Realdevinhaney/status/1737270999773790672?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This upcoming potential fight holds significant promise, considering both fighters currently stand as the faces of boxing. Not only that, but he has also shared that the ball is now in Haney’s court. Having done his part by initiating contact and starting negotiations, Garcia has shown his commitment to this fight.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RyanGarcia/status/1737269108276965872?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It will be interesting to see Haney and his team’s decision, and if they accept the challenge, it promises to be an event with significant hype. For now, let’s check out the boxing careers of Haney and Garcia to see what they bring to the table.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney Career Comparison

To start the comparison between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney, let’s delve into their career records and knockouts. Speaking of “KingRy,” he has a solid record of 24-1-0, winning 20 fights via KO, with the only loss coming against Gervonta Davis.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gizmo_277/status/1737279336166654057?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the flip side, Haney hasn’t faced any defeat, winning in all 31 fights, including a recent victory against Regis Prograis. However, his KO rate is lower than Garcia’s, with 15 wins via knockout.

Adding an interesting twist, Garcia and Haney crossed paths six times in their amateur careers, each winning three fights. If this anticipated bout materializes, it could serve as a score-settler between the two.