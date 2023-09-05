2 Months After Raising $35,000,000 for His $300 Million Company, Jake Paul Gets Scolded for Dragging It in Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul Beef

The feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis has been escalating, with Danis using social media to target Paul’s fiancee, Nina Agdal. Many observers were expecting Jake Paul, Logan’s younger brother, to come to the WWE star’s defense. However, Jake remained silent for some time. He eventually tweeted about the beef, but only to promote his business venture, which raised $35 million at a $300 million valuation in July. However, his move has garnered a lot of criticism and even led to Danis calling out Jake.

Danis, a Bellator fighter, has gone to tremendous lengths to promote this match against Logan. He is sharing old photos of Agdal and has even published an NSFW photo of her. However, the Paul brothers have yet to respond strongly.

Dillon Danis slams Jake Paul for not defending his brother

The professional boxer turned YouTuber recently shared a video on Twitter with the title, “My thoughts on the Logan Paul and Dillon Danis beef.” He did not, however, discuss the matter further.

Instead, Paul promoted his Betr app and encouraged people to place bets on NFL games. This prompted many fans to question the Paul brothers’ kinship. Danis also blasted the social media celebrity in response to the same post. He said:

“Jake Paul could’ve defended his brother’s honor, but instead he promoted his failed app? A real brother wouldn’t even think twice. Plus, who wears a hat in a cold plunge? Scared to show you’re balding from all the steroids?”

Following the backlash, Jake Paul posted another video declaring that he was certain his brother would knock out Danis and thus he was advertising his app. Jake then posted another video of Logan in which he, too, promoted Jake’s business, ignoring Danis’ Twitter antics.

Jake Paul’s Betr

With his massive wins over ex-UFC fighters, Jake Paul has become a household name in boxing. Interestingly, he is also a businessman who has had success with his projects. ‘Betr,’ one of his most recent initiatives, is on its path to becoming a unicorn.

‘The Problem Child’ established his sports betting startup ‘Betr’ in August of last year. According to reports, the firm has crossed the $300 million value threshold in less than a year after financing $35 million in July.

Despite the fact that the firm was founded as a joint venture between Paul and bookmaker Joey Levy, it is a significant achievement for a company that is still relatively new to the market. It is important to note that ‘Betr’ is more than just sports betting platform.

Instead, it allows users to micro-bet, which means they may gamble on forecasting every minute of a sporting event. Currently, the platform provides services for NBA, NFL, College Football, and MLB.