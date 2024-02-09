Floyd Mayweather Brags About $1.13 Million Spending on Lavish Super Bowl Party for 34 Guests

The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States by far. Each year, the best of the AFC and NFC clash for ultimate glory in football. Needless to say, the tickets for the event are extremely hard to get as well as expensive. This year is the first time that a Super Bowl has been hosted in Las Vegas. Therefore, the tickets are even more expensive and hard to come by. However, if you’re Floyd Mayweather, money is not an object. ‘Money’ Mayweather recently took to Instagram to show off his latest purchase.

However, instead of showing off the latest car or watch, Mayweather showed off a purchase he had made for the members of his team. The 46-year-old shared images of three cashiers’ cheques. Two cheques to the tune of $281,000. And another one to the tune of $850,000.

The caption said,

“I don’t kiss a** and I never have to beg for nothing especially not to get a Super Bowl suite. I don’t mind accepting invites at times, but one things for sure…The person that’s paying does all the saying. Therefore I get My Own seats and suites so I can do what I want and invite who I want! I’m blessed to be taking 34 people to experience the 1st Super Bowl in Las Vegas!.”

Super Bowl 58 in Vegas is set to be one of the most expensive Super Bowls of all time. According to reports, the average price of a ticket to attend the game is a whopping $8,600. In addition to this, the price of a suite is a mind-boggling $2.5 million.

Needless to say, being one of the richest athletes of all time definitely makes it easier to spend $1.1 million on tickets.

What can Floyd Mayweather expect from Super Bowl LVIII?

The Super Bowl is a perfect mix of sports and entertainment. Every year, the half-time show gets almost as much attention as the game itself. This year, none other than Usher will perform the Super Bowl halftime show.

The likes of Post Malone will also join him, who will sing ‘America the beautiful’ before the game starts. There is a lot on the line for both the 49ers as well as the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and his team aim to win their third Super Bowl in five years. The 49ers, on the other hand, are aiming to win their first since 1994. Regardless of the outcome, Floyd Mayweather and his team will be thoroughly entertained.