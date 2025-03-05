Dillon Danis Claims Logan Paul Is Upset With KSI for Facing Him in the Ring

Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American YouTuber Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI, both cruiserweight professional boxers, pose for photos in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dillon Danis might be fighting KSI later this month; his focus somehow still remains on former foe Logan Paul. While Logan hasn’t spoken about it, the former Bellator fighter has claimed the WWE superstar is not really happy with KSI fighting against him.

Danis has been after Logan for over a year now. Even last year, when the pair fought, Danis not only went after Logan but also his fiance, Nina Agdal. And then the fight took place, and fans realized it was all talk.

He tried shooting for takedowns during the fight, and the match had to be stopped and awarded to Logan due to a DQ! The older Paul brother has been miffed with Danis ever since.

As he gears up for his fight against KSI , Danis now claims Logan and KSI have some friction between them.

“I heard that Logan was mad because this fight happened, so I think that’s why he stopped promoting, so I’m not gonna do anything if he’s not gonna do anything…..I know that Logan is mad about this fight, I know he (KSI) doesn’t want to lose some of his shares in Prime.”, he said.

‼️ Dillon Danis has heard that Logan Paul is mad about KSI fighting Dillon [Via – @FightHubTV’s YT] pic.twitter.com/ZYGbVxVm69 — IFN (@IfnBoxing) March 4, 2025

Although he did not reveal any particular reason as to why ‘The Maverick’ would be mad at his business partner, Danis claims to know the inside scoop .

At this point, there is as much truth to this as there is to the flat earth theory, so do take it with a huge grain of salt.

However, Danis remains adamant about it. To confirm whether or not his sources were right, he even pressed KSI to get a little nugget of juicy gossip.

Logan would be happy to see KSI KO’d, claims Danis

While KSI smacked him in the face with a pancake, Danis had better ways of getting under his opponent’s skin.

He first trolled him for wearing a bandana and dressing up in a varsity jacket even though KSI was 32 years old. He then got to the point and poked the YouTuber-turned-boxer with the Logan question.

Danis kept asking if Paul was angry at him and was going to take away his shares from Prime, to which KSI replied,

“I mean, he’s going to be buzzing when I knock you out.”

Dillon Danis was low key cooking KSI at the press conference ️ pic.twitter.com/hjyNo3NudM — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) March 4, 2025

Seeing KSI not outright deny such a claim, and instead say Paul would be happy with a KO, has fans wondering whether there actually is something off between the pair.

Danis did not leave it there either. Similar to how he went after Logan’s fiance Nina, before their fight, the American went after KSI’s mysterious significant other as well, which seemed to really bother the Brit.