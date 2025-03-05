mobile app bar

Dillon Danis Claims Logan Paul Is Upset With KSI for Facing Him in the Ring

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
A; American YouTuber Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI, both cruiserweight professional boxers, pose for photos in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium

Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American YouTuber Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI, both cruiserweight professional boxers, pose for photos in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dillon Danis might be fighting KSI later this month; his focus somehow still remains on former foe Logan Paul. While Logan hasn’t spoken about it, the former Bellator fighter has claimed the WWE superstar is not really happy with KSI fighting against him.

Danis has been after Logan for over a year now. Even last year, when the pair fought, Danis not only went after Logan but also his fiance, Nina Agdal. And then the fight took place, and fans realized it was all talk.

He tried shooting for takedowns during the fight, and the match had to be stopped and awarded to Logan due to a DQ! The older Paul brother has been miffed with Danis ever since.

As he gears up for his fight against KSI , Danis now claims Logan and KSI have some friction between them.

“I heard that Logan was mad because this fight happened, so I think that’s why he stopped promoting, so I’m not gonna do anything if he’s not gonna do anything…..I know that Logan is mad about this fight, I know he (KSI) doesn’t want to lose some of his shares in Prime.”, he said.

 

Although he did not reveal any particular reason as to why ‘The Maverick’ would be mad at his business partner, Danis claims to know the inside scoop .

At this point, there is as much truth to this as there is to the flat earth theory, so do take it with a huge grain of salt.

However, Danis remains adamant about it. To confirm whether or not his sources were right, he even pressed KSI to get a little nugget of juicy gossip.

Logan would be happy to see KSI KO’d, claims Danis

While KSI smacked him in the face with a pancake, Danis had better ways of getting under his opponent’s skin.

He first trolled him for wearing a bandana and dressing up in a varsity jacket even though KSI was 32 years old. He then got to the point and poked the YouTuber-turned-boxer with the Logan question.

Danis kept asking if Paul was angry at him and was going to take away his shares from Prime, to which KSI replied,

“I mean, he’s going to be buzzing when I knock you out.”

Seeing KSI not outright deny such a claim, and instead say Paul would be happy with a KO, has fans wondering whether there actually is something off between the pair.

Danis did not leave it there either. Similar to how he went after Logan’s fiance Nina, before their fight, the American went after KSI’s mysterious significant other as well, which seemed to really bother the Brit.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these