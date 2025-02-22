‘Is Paying the Referee’: Dillon Danis Accuses KSI of Rigging Fights and Points Out Boxing Mistakes

Just weeks out from his controversial fight with KSI, Dillon Danis seems to be already wary of the apparent fairness — or lack thereof the British YouTuber’s opponents are offered in the ring. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace, Danis will make his sophomore outing in professional boxing on March 29. — taking on polarizing YouTuber and social media star, KSI in a clash atop a MisFitsxDAZN card in Manchester.

Never far from disputation himself, Danis made his in-ring debut in 2023 against KSI’s business partner, current WWE megastar, Logan Paul — in a bout rife with anger following his months-long onslaught regarding the former’s fiancee, Nina Agdal.

And eventually suffering a final-seconds disqualification loss to the Ohio native in their six-round boxing match in England, Danis is in line once more for another grudge match at the end of next month.

Ahead of the bout, Danis took to social media in deep analysis of the former’s loss to Tommy Fury, pointing to alleged misdeeds in the ring, and accusing KSI of paying officials and referees in his favor.

“All back of the head shots—this kid (KSI) doesn’t know how to throw a proper punch and is paying the referees not to call anything,” Danis posted above a video on his official X account.

It should be noted that KSI also fought to a ‘No Contest’ with Joe Fournier after controversially stopping him with an elbow knockout after a winging right hook missed its target. So despite being as skeptical as one can be about Danis, he is within his rights to be worried.

Meanwhile, seemingly less than interested in fighting Danis next month, KSI admitted meeting the New Jersey grappler was a last resort option, following a host of failed pairings with the likes of Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal.

Danis isn’t complaining, however, not with an imminent return to mixed martial arts in the air.

Danis joins the GFL

In what’s shaping up to be quite a busy year for Danis in combat to boot, the controversial grappler has also signed a multi-fight deal with the newly-minted GFL (Global Fight League) – ahead of an expected summer debut. Already linked with a host of fights due to his apparent star power, the matchmakers would start by seeing him pitted with Tony Ferguson.

While an official call is yet to be made, former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, who will be commentating for the GFL, hinted that the paperwork might be getting drafted already.

“The main fight that I’m told is [targeted] Dillon Danis [vs.] Tony Ferguson,” Schaub leaked during a recent JRE Fight Companion appearance.

How do you see this fight coming along? Will Danis be able to force Tony into another loss adding to his 8-0 skid? Or will Tony get over the hurdle and put a beating on Danis to public satisfaction?