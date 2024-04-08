Eddie Hearn Doubts Mike Tyson’s ‘5-Second’ Training Clips, Predicts Outcome Against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson is set to make his return to the ring after 2020 and it will be against Jake Paul. Although the match-up has given way to polarizing opinions, the schedule has remained unchanged, with both fighters confident of their victory. Amid such drama, the CEO of Matchroom Boxing, Eddie Hearn, chipped in with his own two cents.

Advertisement

Eddie recently appeared in an interview on the ‘Fight Hub TV‘ YouTube channel, where he claimed that Tyson is too aged to compete against an athlete like Paul. Moreover, he insisted that one cannot judge Tyson based on the training clips he has been uploading lately. According to Matchroom Boxing CEO, these clips are way too short, which lessens the scope to adjudicate Mike’s skillset.

“I mean look, I don’t forget that Mike Tyson is one of the greatest fighters of all time. It is not like it’s not like this he is gonna look at the pads. I mean he was a former heavyweight world champion. He is 59 or 58 whatever. I am glad I think they have said now it is not a proper fight.”

Advertisement

Although Hearn tried his best to be subtle, the Matchroom Boxing CEO’s opinions clearly show that he believes the younger Paul sibling has an edge over Mike Tyson. Likewise, Matchroom Boxing athlete, Anthony Joshua also had a similar view of the matchup.

Anthony Joshua gives his verdict on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

Anthony Joshua is an opinionated individual and does not shy away from speaking his mind. Hence, when he was asked for his opinion on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight, the boxer immediately insisted that Paul would have the upper hand. Substantiating his claim, Joshua explained how despite being a legend of the sport, Tyson might not match up to Jake Paul’s stamina because of his age.

“[Tyson] is older now. I pray that he comes out healthy,” Joshua added, “I think Jake Paul [wins] because of youth – that’s the only thing.”

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will surely be a milestone fixture in combat sports. Moreover, with such distinct predictions, it also promises to be quite exciting.