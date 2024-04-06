mobile app bar

Souvik Roy
Published

UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Predicts Trouble for Mike Tyson in Boxing Fight Against Jake Paul

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson
Credits: Imagn

Despite intense criticism, several noted combat sports personas picked the YouTuber-Boxer, Jake Paul as the victor of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. Now, it seems like the UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley has become the latest name on that list.

Sean O’Malley recently sat down with sports-comic Dave Schmulenson, aka The Schmo, for an interview, which was later uploaded to YouTube. It was during this conversation that the bantamweight champ revealed whom he would put his money on in the coveted Paul vs. Tyson encounter.

The 29-year-old may not have criticized the fight. But his words implied that he probably shared the opinion of most other combat stars regarding the clash. It won’t be wrong to say that Tyson’s in-ring skills are way more developed than those of ‘The Problem Child’. However, the 57-year-old has already passed his prime decades ago, unlike his 27-year-old rival.

This is why O’Malley implied that things may not go Tyson’s way in the fight. He said:

Jake’s locked in, too [much] in it. In the last five years who has been in it [boxing] more? I think that matters. And Jake’s 30 years younger. I don’t see this ending well for uncle Mike Tyson.”

‘Iron’s’ past performances bear testimony to the ferocious power in his punches. It’s quite apparent that ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ won’t have the same power behind them due to his age. Yet, a few clean shots from him can be enough to debunk the UFC bantamweight champ’s prediction.

Will Mike Tyson be able to prove Sean O’Malley wrong with a victory over Jake Paul?

Back in Tyson’s prime, he probably could’ve fought two different rivals on the same night. However, his stamina has gone down with age, and ‘Iron Mike’ might face difficulties in completing a single boxing match with full prowess.

Throwing too many punches may affect ‘Kid Dynamite’ negatively by gassing him out early in the fight. Hence, going for precision striking may be the best option.

Likewise, Paul will probably make a huge mistake if he underestimates the power Tyson still packs in his punches. Even a few clean strikes from him may be enough to floor the YouTuber-boxer. Nevertheless, we are sure that the fight will be a close one, and only time can tell how it will end.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

