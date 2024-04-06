UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Predicts Trouble for Mike Tyson in Boxing Fight Against Jake Paul

Despite intense criticism, several noted combat sports personas picked the YouTuber-Boxer, Jake Paul as the victor of the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. Now, it seems like the UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley has become the latest name on that list.

Sean O’Malley recently sat down with sports-comic Dave Schmulenson, aka The Schmo, for an interview, which was later uploaded to YouTube. It was during this conversation that the bantamweight champ revealed whom he would put his money on in the coveted Paul vs. Tyson encounter.

The 29-year-old may not have criticized the fight. But his words implied that he probably shared the opinion of most other combat stars regarding the clash. It won’t be wrong to say that Tyson’s in-ring skills are way more developed than those of ‘The Problem Child’. However, the 57-year-old has already passed his prime decades ago, unlike his 27-year-old rival.

This is why O’Malley implied that things may not go Tyson’s way in the fight. He said:

“Jake’s locked in, too [much] in it. In the last five years who has been in it [boxing] more? I think that matters. And Jake’s 30 years younger. I don’t see this ending well for uncle Mike Tyson.”

‘Iron’s’ past performances bear testimony to the ferocious power in his punches. It’s quite apparent that ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ won’t have the same power behind them due to his age. Yet, a few clean shots from him can be enough to debunk the UFC bantamweight champ’s prediction.

Will Mike Tyson be able to prove Sean O’Malley wrong with a victory over Jake Paul?

Back in Tyson’s prime, he probably could’ve fought two different rivals on the same night. However, his stamina has gone down with age, and ‘Iron Mike’ might face difficulties in completing a single boxing match with full prowess.

Throwing too many punches may affect ‘Kid Dynamite’ negatively by gassing him out early in the fight. Hence, going for precision striking may be the best option.

Likewise, Paul will probably make a huge mistake if he underestimates the power Tyson still packs in his punches. Even a few clean strikes from him may be enough to floor the YouTuber-boxer. Nevertheless, we are sure that the fight will be a close one, and only time can tell how it will end.