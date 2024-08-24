Eddie Hearn Understands Ryan Garcia’s PED Use Against Devin Haney: ‘Took It to Cut Weight’

It was not too long ago that Ryan Garcia had tested positive for using PEDs following his fight against Devin Haney. Traces of Ostarine were found in his blood, forcing the New York State Athletic Commission to overturn his win to a no-contest and ban him for a year. Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn however, believes he knows why the boxer took the substance.

In a recent interview with Andre Ward for All The Smoke Boxing on YouTube, Hearn speculated that Garcia might have indulged in a bit of PEDs to try and help make weight for the Haney fight.

“It would lead me to believe that it was in relation to the weight cut….I believe he’s probably taken that to try and help him make weight.”

“If I’m being honest… it’d lead me to believe that it was in relation to the weight cut.” @EddieHearn talks to @AndreWard about Ryan Garcia’s failed drug test ▶️ https://t.co/6IR4s8r3aY pic.twitter.com/EV0lm8bHWp — All the Smoke Boxing (@atsboxing) August 23, 2024

Boxing veteran Andre Ward also agreed with what Hearn had to say. The pair believe ‘KingRy’ used Ostarine unknowingly to help him make weight for the fight.

As it turns out, even the banned substance did not help him make weight as he actually came in overweight for the fight and could not contend for the title anymore.

Funnily enough, after month of denying taking the banned substance, Garcia now has just given up and sarcastically admitting to having indulged in a bit of ‘ostrich or whatever’.

‘It tasted good’, jokes Garcia about PEDs

After months of being called out for cheating by everyone and their mothers, it’s no surprise that he has had enough when it comes to the subject of Ostarine.

In a recent interview, he sarcastically made a remark saying he knew what he was doing and he took the substance because he was hungry,

“F*ck it bro, I cheated it is what it is I took the Ostrich or whatever it is and you know steroids tastes good and I was just very hungry that day and it is what it is.”

After 4 months of denying, Ryan Garcia has finally admitted to taking Ostarine against Devin Haney‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wBi4D9nxub — 7Darky3 (@Darky3Richa7) August 9, 2024

At this point, Garcia hardly seems to care. From using violent intolerant remarks towards minorities to behaving suspiciously with his ex- Garcia seems be heading down a different path and only time can tell if fans can ever see the younger boxer lace a pair of gloves again.