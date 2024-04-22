“It’s a Little Thing”: Michael Jai White Recognizes a Common Trait in Bruce Lee, Floyd Mayweather, and Roy Jones Jr.

Michael Jai White has featured in some of the most iconic martial arts movies like ‘Blood and Bone’ and ‘Never Back Down’ among others. Preparation is a massive part of an actor’s job, White has received significant martial arts training for his roles. In doing so, White noticed a common trait between three greats in combat sports, Bruce Lee, Floyd Mayweather, and Roy Jones Jr.

Jai White recently joined the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ hosted by Rampage Jackson and Bear Degidio. During the podcast, White spoke about a key characteristic that is commonly shared by an unlikely trio. He went on to add,

“When I look at Floyd Mayweather, he was doing things that I was working on. Cause Floyd Mayweather leads with the weapon. It’s a little thing when you’re striking. If I punch with my weapon, my chest ain’t flexing. My weapon is moving. It looks like I am too far away. But I do this and then by this point I turn my hip and shoulder. If you put it side by side, Roy Jones, Floyd Mayweather and Bruce Lee you’re going to see a very similar thing.”

The common trait mentioned here is the lead jab for all three men. While Bruce Lee was definitely known for his speed, Floyd Mayweather and Roy Jones Jr were not the fastest punchers. However, they did have a blinding jab. Needless to say, the speed advantage benefitted Mayweather and Jones Jr immensely over the course of their career.

Interestingly, White’s training brought him in close proximity to several other professional fighters, and he even detailed one such experience during the interview on the Jaxxon Podcast.

Michael Jai White recounts sparring session with UFC Hall of Famer

White has been involved in the martial arts world for a while now. During that time he has met, interacted, and sparred with a number of fighters. However, for White, one specific experience stands above the rest.

In the same interview, White talked about his experience sparring with Michael Bisping. He stated that this took place while Bisping was training for his fight against Georges St-Pierre.



The 56-year-old actor thought it would be a good idea to spar with Bisping, but claimed the experience left him feeling as though he was drowning underwater. White also stated that he truly learned what it actually takes to be a fighter after his experience with the former UFC middleweight champion.