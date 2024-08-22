Floyd Mayweather Jr vs John Gotti III Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for ‘Money’ and ‘The Teflon Don’ This Weekend

Boxing icon and the sport’s 50-0 superstar, Floyd Mayweather is lacing his gloves for a return to the squared circle this weekend. He will be going up against MMA-turned-boxing athlete, John Gotti III of the Gambino family. Regardless of the anti-climatic ending to their first fight last year, the two are scheduled to duke it in Mexico City’s Arena CDMX for a generous payday.

As per reports from sportysalaries.com, ‘Money’ Mayweather is expected to bag a fortune in the rematch given that his own promotion, “Mayweather Promotions” is promoting the fight in close association with Zanfer Boxing. According to the aforementioned source, the 47-year-old is expected to take away more than $30 million if the PPV sales cross 800k in sales.

Sounds too good to be true, doesn’t it? After all, we’re talking about Mayweather here. On the other hand, Gotti III will most likely bag a sum of $2 million courtesy of the $1 million guaranteed purse ($10 mil for Mayweather) and his 20% of the PPV shares as opposed to the 80% cut of Mayweather.

In the meantime, Mayweather, ahead of his upcoming bout took viewers behind the scenes to flaunt his riches, teasing the community of his opulence along with a cold sneaky message.

‘Money’ Mayweather shows off his riches on social media

Born in Grand Rapids Michigan, Mayweather first came into prominence at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, winning bronze in the featherweight category. The controversial Olympic bronze became a turning point in the pugilist’s career, as he went professional that year itself, knocking out newcomer Roberto Apodaca in Round 2 of the bout.

He then went on a blistering streak racking up win after win to establish his 50-0 legacy, trouncing champions and collecting up belts in the process. Fast forward to his retirement in 2017, the American is still an indelible part of boxing history and continues to enthrall the community with occasional exhibition bouts.

Now, coming to the crux of the matter, recently, the boxer took things to Instagram, posting a story of his opulent lifestyle, offering a sneak peek into his lavishness. Taking the viewers behind the scenes, the fighter posted a snap of his private jet and several stacks of paper cash before saying –

“Not bad for a high school dropout!”

Floyd Mayweather flexing his mega money lifestyle with three new cars as well as his "palace" home on Instagram today… [🎥 @FloydMayweather] pic.twitter.com/i5pHOttkZV — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) July 5, 2024

The retired boxer also teased his new toys – a spanking new Mclaren and two custom-made Rolls Royce which he bought upfront. Despite retiring from the sport seven years ago, the 47-year-old is still minting money like he used to, living the fruits of his impeccable boxing career.