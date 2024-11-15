Logan Paul Warns Mike Tyson of ‘Utter Devastation’ After Slap Incident With ‘New Face of Boxing’ Jake

Tensions are sky-high ahead of the highly anticipated showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, and things took a dramatic turn during the final face-off. Tyson, known for his fiery demeanor, slapped Jake Paul, leaving fans stunned. And now, the younger Paul brother is out for blood, or so Logan claims.

Calling it a grave mistake, Logan asserted that Tyson should be prepared for “utter devastation” if Jake brought his A-game to the ring.

“My brother got slapped by Mike Tyson, fucking iconic… but a grave error. This fight just became personal for Jake. Tomorrow’s outcome will be utter devastation for Mike; the new face of boxing will be crowned tomorrow @jakepaul.”

Of course, Logan hyping up his brother trying to beat up an almost 60-year-old Tyson could just be a marketing gimmick for all anyone knows. But if the slap from earlier in the day rang true, this would be a violent fight.

Earlier in the day, Tyson, weighing in at 228.4 pounds to Paul’s 227.2, approached his opponent for their final face-off but then things got a little too close for comfort. Jake leaned in, and Tyson responded with a sharp open-handed smack, prompting security to step in and separate the two.

Tyson, who had been calm throughout the lead-up in the face of Jake constantly mocking him, snapped, declaring, “All the talk is over,” as he walked off. Meanwhile, Paul, ever the provocateur, responded with a fiery, “He must die”.

This explosive moment marks a shift in the pre-fight atmosphere, with Tyson breaking his mellow streak after Paul labeled him “boring” at Wednesday’s press conference.

Meanwhile, even with just hours before he fights Tyson, Jake can’t seem to ward off criticism.

Sean Strickland blasts Jake

Calling out both Paul and Netflix, Strickland slammed the platform for hosting what he called “a 60-year-old getting abused,”.

Strickland also reignited his criticism of Paul’s choice of opponents, accusing him of cherry-picking fights and facing off against “cans” or retired fighters.

Strickland has also consistently called Paul out for what he sees as a lack of integrity in combat sports, while Paul has fired back, labeling Strickland an “insecure, lost wannabe alpha male.” Jake is not wrong there.

But unlike most days, Strickland is not in the wrong either. And he’s not the only one asking these questions.

Jake was asked about when he would fight someone a proper challenger during the pressers leading up to the November 15 event and he ended up gaslighting all the reporters who dared question him.

The truth of the matter is that the last time Jake fought someone his age and from his weight class, someone who was a proper boxer, he lost. Tommy Fury made him look less than ordinary.