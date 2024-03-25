“Canelo Álvarez Is Not Scared”: Mayweather Promotions’ CEO Defends Mexican Star Against ‘Ducking Allegation’ About David Benavidez Fight

Canelo Álvarez takes on Jaime Munguia in what will be his annual fight during the ‘Cinco De Mayo’ weekend. However, the Mexican superstar seemingly upset a lot of fans as well as fighters when he announced Munguia as his next opponent. The common consensus was that Alvarez, who is known for taking on the toughest challenges, would face David Benavidez. While some fighters feel that Alvarez is scared of Benavidez, Floyd Mayweather’s close aide feels that is unequivocally false.

Advertisement

Leonard Ellerbe has been a close aide of Floyd Mayweather for the better part of two decades now. Ellerbe is the CEO of Mayweather Promotions and, therefore, has played a part in putting together some of the biggest fights in the sport of boxing. He recently shared his thoughts on the notion that Canelo Álvarez is scared of fighting David Benavidez. Ellerbe categorically bashed those claims and stated that is not true. In an interview with ‘Fight Hub TV’, he said,

“One thing I do know is that Canelo and Eddy Reynoso are very smart savvy businessmen. He knows what he is doing. I can look into the camera and tell the fans, Canelo Alvarez is not scared of David Benavidez. That is not true. No matter what the perception looks like, that man ain’t scared. He knows what he is doing. I think when they fight it is going to be a terrific fight. I think it happens.”

Advertisement

Canelo Álvarez reveals his terms to take on David Benavidez

Boxing legend Mike Tyson and trainer Joel Diaz were two of Alvarez’s biggest critics for not accepting the fight against Benavidez. Tyson was especially disappointed and bashed Alvarez for turning down a $60 million offer. He said that it was a “shame” to the history of Mexican boxing and the champions that have come before him. However, Alvarez recently had his terms clarified for the Benavidez fight.

Alvarez is known for consistently seeking out and securing the toughest fights possible. Therefore, the notion that he is scared to fight Benavidez goes against everything Alvarez has displayed in his career so far. In a recent interview, the Mexican champion revealed why he did not accept a fight against Benavidez.



Advertisement