Floyd Mayweather Wins ‘Big Super Bowl Money’ as Patrick Mahomes Leads Kansas City Chiefs to Their Second Straight NFL Title

Floyd Mayweather, true to his moniker, ‘Money’, has cashed out big yet again. The former multiple-division boxing World Champion frequently bets on sports games. The Super Bowl LVIII is arguably the biggest game of the year, so Mayweather had to place his bets. Mayweather was at Allegiant Stadium watching the match live from a private box. Following the match, he shared a screenshot of his winnings via his Instagram story.

Floyd Mayweather had his own private box as he watched his $95k bet realize in front of his eyes. Here’s what his winnings looked like:

The Kansas City Chiefs came in clutch as they became the first repeat champions in nearly two decades. Patrick Mahomes and his team orchestrated an overtime miracle.

The Chiefs had to fight their way back into the game after going into the half losing 3-10. They came back to level the scores and send it into overtime.

It was only the second time in Super Bowl history that a match went into overtime and Patrick Mahomes made all the difference.

The 28-year-old has now won three Super Bowl Championships before turning 30. He has truly taken over from Tom Brady as a three-time Super Bowl Champion.

Floyd Mayweather’s heart would have been in his mouth as Mecole Hardman grabbed the game-winning pass.

Floyd Mayweather reveals how much he paid for the Super Bowl Suite and reveals $18 million IRS cheque

Mayweather has a very lavish lifestyle that comes with being the highest-earning boxer in the history of the sport. The moniker ‘Money’ suits him because of the sheer numbers he earned.

In a recent post on Instagram, Floyd Mayweather revealed how much the Super Bowl suite cost and he also revealed how much he pays in taxes:

“Just before I paid that light million and change for that little Super Bowl stuff, I had to pay the IRS aka Uncle Sam $18,047,181. This is what I owed in taxes while I’m retired so just imagine what I was paying when I was activated.”

Floyd Mayweather revealed that he pays over $18 million to the IRS. He also called the million-dollar Super Bowl Suite ‘light’ money.

According to Mayweather, his taxes were much higher when he was fighting. The $18 million figure is the current figure, while he’s retired.

‘Money’ Mayweather is truly living up to his name, earning generational wealth through his achievements in the boxing ring.